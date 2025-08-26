Cheatsheets Remastered

Access a curated collection of DevHints cheatsheets plus the ability to create and manage your own custom sheets — all without leaving your keyboard. Search is smart and fast, prioritizing titles over content, so you find what you need instantly.

Key Features

Built-in collection of DevHints cheatsheets

Create and edit your own custom sheets

Organize with tags and favorites

Local storage for offline access

Smarter search with title-first matching

What Makes It Different

Unlike the original Cheatsheets extension, Cheatsheets Remastered comes with cheatsheets ready to use out of the box, no internet required. You can fully customize your own sheets with tags, descriptions, and icons — while enjoying enhanced search for faster discovery.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need an internet connection?

No. The built-in cheatsheets work completely offline. You only need internet if you want to pull updates to the extension or use the enhanced content search feature.

Can I add my own cheatsheets?

Yes. You can create, edit, and tag custom sheets directly inside Raycast with full markdown support, custom icons, and descriptions.

Are my custom cheatsheets synced?

All custom sheets are stored locally in Raycast's storage. They're not synced across devices right now, but this is planned for future releases.

How does the search work?

Search prioritizes title matches first, then content matches. This means cheatsheets with your search term in the title appear before those with it in the content, making results more relevant.

Screenshot

Troubleshooting

I can't find a cheatsheet.

Try searching by the title first. The extension prioritizes title matches over content for speed. Also check that you haven't accidentally filtered by type (custom vs default).

My custom sheet isn't showing up.

Make sure it has a title and at least one content entry saved. Unsaved drafts won't appear in search. Check the filter dropdown isn't set to "Default Only".

Search feels slow.

Performance is local and should be fast. If it feels sluggish, try reducing the number of large custom sheets or check that Raycast is up to date. Large markdown files with many images can impact performance.

I can't see the built-in cheatsheets.

Ensure you're not filtered to "Custom Only". The built-in cheatsheets are marked as "Default" type and should appear when the filter is set to "All" or "Default".

Content search isn't working.

Content search requires a GitHub token in preferences for enhanced results. Without it, only local content search is available, which is more limited but still functional.