Comma Separator
A Raycast extension to convert text into separated values with customizable delimiters and quote options.
Features
- Multiple Separator Options: Choose from comma, pipe, underscore, semicolon, tab, space, or create your own custom separator
- Quote Support: Optionally wrap each element in single or double quotes
- Smart Text Processing: Automatically splits input by whitespace and newlines
- Instant Results: Real-time preview and automatic clipboard copy
- Error Handling: Clear feedback for invalid inputs
Usage
- Open Raycast and search for "Comma Separator"
- Enter your text in the input field (words or phrases separated by spaces/newlines)
- Select your preferred separator from the dropdown
- Choose quote type if needed (none, single, or double quotes)
- Press "Convert Text" to process and copy to clipboard
Examples
Input:
apple
banana
cherry
With comma separator and no quotes:
apple,banana,cherry
With pipe separator and double quotes:
"apple"|"banana"|"cherry"
Requirements
- Raycast 1.50.0 or later
- macOS 12.0 or later