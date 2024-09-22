Comma Separator

A Raycast extension to convert text into separated values with customizable delimiters and quote options.

Features

Multiple Separator Options : Choose from comma, pipe, underscore, semicolon, tab, space, or create your own custom separator

: Choose from comma, pipe, underscore, semicolon, tab, space, or create your own custom separator Quote Support : Optionally wrap each element in single or double quotes

: Optionally wrap each element in single or double quotes Smart Text Processing : Automatically splits input by whitespace and newlines

: Automatically splits input by whitespace and newlines Instant Results : Real-time preview and automatic clipboard copy

: Real-time preview and automatic clipboard copy Error Handling: Clear feedback for invalid inputs

Usage

Open Raycast and search for "Comma Separator" Enter your text in the input field (words or phrases separated by spaces/newlines) Select your preferred separator from the dropdown Choose quote type if needed (none, single, or double quotes) Press "Convert Text" to process and copy to clipboard

Examples

Input:

apple banana cherry

With comma separator and no quotes:

apple,banana,cherry

With pipe separator and double quotes:

"apple"|"banana"|"cherry"

Requirements