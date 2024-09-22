StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Comma Separator

Convert text into separated values with customizable delimiters and quote options
Overview

Comma Separator

A Raycast extension to convert text into separated values with customizable delimiters and quote options.

Features

  • Multiple Separator Options: Choose from comma, pipe, underscore, semicolon, tab, space, or create your own custom separator
  • Quote Support: Optionally wrap each element in single or double quotes
  • Smart Text Processing: Automatically splits input by whitespace and newlines
  • Instant Results: Real-time preview and automatic clipboard copy
  • Error Handling: Clear feedback for invalid inputs

Usage

  1. Open Raycast and search for "Comma Separator"
  2. Enter your text in the input field (words or phrases separated by spaces/newlines)
  3. Select your preferred separator from the dropdown
  4. Choose quote type if needed (none, single, or double quotes)
  5. Press "Convert Text" to process and copy to clipboard

Examples

Input:

apple
banana
cherry

With comma separator and no quotes:

apple,banana,cherry

With pipe separator and double quotes:

"apple"|"banana"|"cherry"

Requirements

  • Raycast 1.50.0 or later
  • macOS 12.0 or later
Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
ProductivityDeveloper Tools
