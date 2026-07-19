Starline

Raycast extension for managing StarLine devices from Raycast.

Setup

Add the required Raycast extension preferences:

Application ID — AppId from the StarLine developer portal.

— from the StarLine developer portal. Secret — Secret from the StarLine developer portal.

— from the StarLine developer portal. Login — StarLine account login.

— StarLine account login. Password — StarLine account password.

Open Devices first, confirm login/captcha if prompted, and set a default device from the action panel if you want to use no-view quick commands.

Commands

Devices — list devices, set default device, run actions, and open device details.

— list devices, set default device, run actions, and open device details. Arm / Disarm — control the default device.

/ — control the default device. Start Engine / Stop Engine — remote engine commands for the default device, with confirmation.

/ — remote engine commands for the default device, with confirmation. Arm Quietly / Disarm Quietly — quiet security commands for the default device.

/ — quiet security commands for the default device. Horn — send horn/poke command to the default device.

— send horn/poke command to the default device. Update Position — request a fresh position update for the default device.

Device view features

The device action panel exposes supported primary commands, advanced commands, and read-only detail screens for state, position, controls, OBD, settings, events, tracks, and reports. Development mode also exposes raw JSON mutation forms for advanced API experimentation.

API coverage

The extension covers product-usable StarLine Open API areas: device list/state/position/data/report/details, event history and event library, OBD data/errors, tracks, driving score, settings read and mutation endpoints (currently raw JSON; typed forms are pending), comfort options, user device/mobile-device lists, LBS position lookup, data transfer settings, synchronous commands, and async command polling with /set_param fallback.

Digest Challenge Response authentication from /any_api_method is not exposed as a product feature because the extension uses the documented SLID → SLNet authentication flow for WebAPI calls.

Security and storage

The extension does not persist StarLine bearer tokens or cookies in Raycast LocalStorage. Auth secrets are cached only in memory for the current process using the configured TTLs. LocalStorage is used for captcha metadata, the StarLine user id, and the selected default device.

Limitations