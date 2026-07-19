Raycast extension for managing StarLine devices from Raycast.
Add the required Raycast extension preferences:
AppId from the StarLine developer portal.
Secret from the StarLine developer portal.
Open Devices first, confirm login/captcha if prompted, and set a default device from the action panel if you want to use no-view quick commands.
The device action panel exposes supported primary commands, advanced commands, and read-only detail screens for state, position, controls, OBD, settings, events, tracks, and reports. Development mode also exposes raw JSON mutation forms for advanced API experimentation.
The extension covers product-usable StarLine Open API areas: device list/state/position/data/report/details, event history and event library, OBD data/errors, tracks, driving score, settings read and mutation endpoints (currently raw JSON; typed forms are pending), comfort options, user device/mobile-device lists, LBS position lookup, data transfer settings, synchronous commands, and async command polling with
/set_param fallback.
Digest Challenge Response authentication from
/any_api_method is not exposed as a product feature because the extension uses the documented SLID → SLNet authentication flow for WebAPI calls.
The extension does not persist StarLine bearer tokens or cookies in Raycast LocalStorage. Auth secrets are cached only in memory for the current process using the configured TTLs. LocalStorage is used for captcha metadata, the StarLine user id, and the selected default device.