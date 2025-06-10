Rize.io Sessions

Overview

Rize.io Raycast Extension is a powerful productivity tool that allows you to manage your Rize.io sessions directly from Raycast. Track your focus time, meetings, and breaks with ease and precision.

Features

Session Management

Start sessions with customizable duration

Choose between Focus, Meeting, and Break session types

Set optional session descriptions

Easily extend or stop current sessions

Key Capabilities

Quick session tracking

Flexible duration selection

Seamless integration with Rize.io

Prerequisites

Raycast installed

An active Rize.io account

Rize.io API key

Rize.io API Key

You can generate your API key for Rize.io if you are a Pro user by following the following instructions.

Installation

Open Raycast Navigate to Extensions Search for "Rize.io Sessions" Click "Install"

Configuration

API Key Setup

Open Raycast Preferences Navigate to the Rize.io Sessions extension Enter your Rize.io API key in the "API Key" field

Commands

Start Session

Quickly start a new session

Select session type (Focus, Meeting, Break)

Choose custom duration

Add optional description

Stop Session

Immediately end the current session

Extend Session

Extend your current session

Select from predefined duration options

Session Types

Focus Session

Ideal for deep work and concentration

Default duration: 30 minutes

Customizable length

Meeting Session

Track time spent in meetings

Default duration: 1 hour

Customizable length

Break Session

Monitor and manage break times

Default duration: 15 minutes

Customizable length

Troubleshooting

Ensure your API key is correctly entered in Raycast Preferences

Check your internet connection

Verify Rize.io account status

Regenerate API key if authentication fails

Preferences

API Key

Securely store your Rize.io API key

Accessible only within the Raycast extension

Can be updated at any time in Raycast Preferences

Privacy & Security

API key is securely stored using Raycast's Preferences API

No additional data is collected or stored

Encrypted storage of credentials

Support

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Please feel free to submit a Pull Request.

License

MIT License

Disclaimer

This extension is not officially affiliated with Rize.io and is a community-developed tool.