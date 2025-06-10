Rize.io Sessions
Overview
Rize.io Raycast Extension is a powerful productivity tool that allows you to manage your Rize.io sessions directly from Raycast. Track your focus time, meetings, and breaks with ease and precision.
Features
Session Management
- Start sessions with customizable duration
- Choose between Focus, Meeting, and Break session types
- Set optional session descriptions
- Easily extend or stop current sessions
Key Capabilities
- Quick session tracking
- Flexible duration selection
- Seamless integration with Rize.io
Prerequisites
Rize.io API Key
You can generate your API key for Rize.io if you are a Pro user by following the following instructions.
Installation
- Open Raycast
- Navigate to Extensions
- Search for "Rize.io Sessions"
- Click "Install"
Configuration
API Key Setup
- Open Raycast Preferences
- Navigate to the Rize.io Sessions extension
- Enter your Rize.io API key in the "API Key" field
Commands
Start Session
- Quickly start a new session
- Select session type (Focus, Meeting, Break)
- Choose custom duration
- Add optional description
Stop Session
- Immediately end the current session
Extend Session
- Extend your current session
- Select from predefined duration options
Session Types
Focus Session
- Ideal for deep work and concentration
- Default duration: 30 minutes
- Customizable length
Meeting Session
- Track time spent in meetings
- Default duration: 1 hour
- Customizable length
Break Session
- Monitor and manage break times
- Default duration: 15 minutes
- Customizable length
Troubleshooting
- Ensure your API key is correctly entered in Raycast Preferences
- Check your internet connection
- Verify Rize.io account status
- Regenerate API key if authentication fails
Preferences
API Key
- Securely store your Rize.io API key
- Accessible only within the Raycast extension
- Can be updated at any time in Raycast Preferences
Privacy & Security
- API key is securely stored using Raycast's Preferences API
- No additional data is collected or stored
- Encrypted storage of credentials
Support
Contributing
Contributions are welcome! Please feel free to submit a Pull Request.
License
MIT License
Disclaimer
This extension is not officially affiliated with Rize.io and is a community-developed tool.