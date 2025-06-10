StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Rize.io Sessions

Raycast extension for managing Rize.io sessions (start, stop, extend).
Overview

Rize.io Sessions

Overview

Rize.io Raycast Extension is a powerful productivity tool that allows you to manage your Rize.io sessions directly from Raycast. Track your focus time, meetings, and breaks with ease and precision.

Features

Session Management

  • Start sessions with customizable duration
  • Choose between Focus, Meeting, and Break session types
  • Set optional session descriptions
  • Easily extend or stop current sessions

Key Capabilities

  • Quick session tracking
  • Flexible duration selection
  • Seamless integration with Rize.io

Prerequisites

Rize.io API Key

You can generate your API key for Rize.io if you are a Pro user by following the following instructions.

Installation

  1. Open Raycast
  2. Navigate to Extensions
  3. Search for "Rize.io Sessions"
  4. Click "Install"

Configuration

API Key Setup

  1. Open Raycast Preferences
  2. Navigate to the Rize.io Sessions extension
  3. Enter your Rize.io API key in the "API Key" field

Commands

Start Session

  • Quickly start a new session
  • Select session type (Focus, Meeting, Break)
  • Choose custom duration
  • Add optional description

Stop Session

  • Immediately end the current session

Extend Session

  • Extend your current session
  • Select from predefined duration options

Session Types

Focus Session

  • Ideal for deep work and concentration
  • Default duration: 30 minutes
  • Customizable length

Meeting Session

  • Track time spent in meetings
  • Default duration: 1 hour
  • Customizable length

Break Session

  • Monitor and manage break times
  • Default duration: 15 minutes
  • Customizable length

Troubleshooting

  • Ensure your API key is correctly entered in Raycast Preferences
  • Check your internet connection
  • Verify Rize.io account status
  • Regenerate API key if authentication fails

Preferences

API Key

  • Securely store your Rize.io API key
  • Accessible only within the Raycast extension
  • Can be updated at any time in Raycast Preferences

Privacy & Security

  • API key is securely stored using Raycast's Preferences API
  • No additional data is collected or stored
  • Encrypted storage of credentials

Support

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Please feel free to submit a Pull Request.

License

MIT License

Disclaimer

This extension is not officially affiliated with Rize.io and is a community-developed tool.

