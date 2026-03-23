Image Hash Rename
Rename every image in a folder by appending an 8-character MD5 content hash to its filename.
Before:
photo.jpg
After:
photo.e31b377b.jpg
Features
- Renames images to
[name].[hash8].[ext] format
- Hash is derived from file content — same file always gets the same hash
- Idempotent — already-hashed files are skipped automatically. The embedded hash is verified against the actual file content, so files that happen to have an 8-character hex segment in their name (e.g.
logo.deadbeef.png) are still renamed correctly if they were never processed by this tool
- Supports: JPG, JPEG, PNG, GIF, WebP, SVG, BMP, TIFF, TIF, ICO, AVIF
Usage
- Open Raycast and run "Add Hash to Images"
- On first run, set the Image Folder in Preferences (
⌘ ,)
- The command runs silently and shows a HUD on completion
Preferences
|Name
|Description
|Required
|Image Folder
|The folder containing images to rename
|✅