Image Hash Rename

Rename every image in a folder by appending an 8-character MD5 content hash to its filename.

Before: photo.jpg

After: photo.e31b377b.jpg

Features

Renames images to [name].[hash8].[ext] format

format Hash is derived from file content — same file always gets the same hash

— same file always gets the same hash Idempotent — already-hashed files are skipped automatically. The embedded hash is verified against the actual file content, so files that happen to have an 8-character hex segment in their name (e.g. logo.deadbeef.png ) are still renamed correctly if they were never processed by this tool

— already-hashed files are skipped automatically. The embedded hash is verified against the actual file content, so files that happen to have an 8-character hex segment in their name (e.g. ) are still renamed correctly if they were never processed by this tool Supports: JPG, JPEG, PNG, GIF, WebP, SVG, BMP, TIFF, TIF, ICO, AVIF

Usage

Open Raycast and run "Add Hash to Images" On first run, set the Image Folder in Preferences ( ⌘ , ) The command runs silently and shows a HUD on completion

Preferences