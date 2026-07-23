Gather for Raycast

Search, copy, and save your Gather design references without leaving the keyboard.

Gather is a searchable, AI-tagged library for your visual design references — the screenshots, tweets, and UI inspiration you collect to feed AI design tools. This extension brings it into Raycast.

Commands

Search Gather — instantly search your reference library in a thumbnail grid (opens to your most recent saves before you type). Copy any reference for AI (the markdown handoff prompt), copy the image, copy the link, or open it.

— instantly search your reference library in a thumbnail grid (opens to your most recent saves before you type). Copy any reference for AI (the markdown handoff prompt), copy the image, copy the link, or open it. Save to Gather — save a link from your clipboard (or paste one) into Gather; previews and tags are generated automatically.

AI

This extension exposes tools to Raycast AI. Ask things like:

@gather find me 3 dark dashboard references

…and the agent can search your library, fetch a reference, list categories, or save a link.

Setup

On first use the extension opens your browser to sign in to Gather (OAuth). That's it — free for every Gather account.