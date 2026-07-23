Search, copy, and save your Gather design references without leaving the keyboard.
Gather is a searchable, AI-tagged library for your visual design references — the screenshots, tweets, and UI inspiration you collect to feed AI design tools. This extension brings it into Raycast.
This extension exposes tools to Raycast AI. Ask things like:
@gather find me 3 dark dashboard references
…and the agent can search your library, fetch a reference, list categories, or save a link.
On first use the extension opens your browser to sign in to Gather (OAuth). That's it — free for every Gather account.