CogniMemo

A Raycast extension that lets you add memories and search through your CogniMemo collection directly from Raycast.

Setup

Install the extension in Raycast Get your API key from app.cognimemo.com Open the extension preferences and enter your API key

Features

Add Memory

Add new memories to your CogniMemo collection

Organize memories by project

Add optional titles and URLs

Keyboard shortcut: Cmd+Enter to submit

Search Memories

Search through your entire CogniMemo collection

Real-time search with debouncing

View detailed memory information

Copy content or open related URLs

Shows relevance scores and creation dates

Commands

Add Memory - Add a new memory to your collection

- Add a new memory to your collection Search Memories - Search through your existing memories

Authentication

This extension requires a CogniMemo API key. You can get your API key from the Integrations page in your CogniMemo account.

The API key is stored securely in Raycast preferences and is required for all operations.