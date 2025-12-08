CogniMemo
A Raycast extension that lets you add memories and search through your CogniMemo collection directly from Raycast.
Setup
- Install the extension in Raycast
- Get your API key from app.cognimemo.com
- Open the extension preferences and enter your API key
Features
Add Memory
- Add new memories to your CogniMemo collection
- Organize memories by project
- Add optional titles and URLs
- Keyboard shortcut: Cmd+Enter to submit
Search Memories
- Search through your entire CogniMemo collection
- Real-time search with debouncing
- View detailed memory information
- Copy content or open related URLs
- Shows relevance scores and creation dates
Commands
-
Add Memory - Add a new memory to your collection
-
Search Memories - Search through your existing memories
Authentication
This extension requires a CogniMemo API key. You can get your API key from the Integrations page in your CogniMemo account.
The API key is stored securely in Raycast preferences and is required for all operations.