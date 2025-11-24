Django Packages Raycast Extension
Explore djangopackages.org without leaving Raycast. Search packages, inspect metadata, and jump to docs, repos, or PyPI with a keystroke.
Features
- 🔍 Fast package search – Debounced queries against the Django Packages API return relevant packages quickly.
- 🗂️ Smart category filters – Cached dropdown of official categories helps narrow results instantly.
- 📦 Action-rich results – Open details, documentation, PyPI, or Repository links and copy URLs straight from the list.
- 📋 Detail view insights – See usage stats, release cadence, grids, and quick links inside a dedicated detail view.
- ⚡ Offline-friendly caching – Search, categories, and package details are cached with sensible TTLs to mask flaky networks.
Commands
|Command
|Description
Search Django Packages
|Search packages, filter by category, read details, and open related resources.
Installation
npm install
ray dev
Usage
- Launch
Search Django Packages from Raycast.
- Narrow the list with the category dropdown.
- Select a package to view details or trigger quick actions (Docs, PyPI, Repository, Copy URL, etc.).
No API tokens are required.
Development & Publishing Checklist
-
npm run build to produce the optimized bundle Raycast review will use.
- Capture Raycast-native screenshots (⌘⇧⌥M) for the Store metadata when ready.
- Keep the
CHANGELOG.md updated so users can track releases.
Permissions & Security
- Network – Required to call the public djangopackages.org API. No credentials are stored or transmitted.
Troubleshooting
- If searches fail, the command falls back to cached responses and shows a toast. Use the Refresh action in the detail view to bypass cache once connectivity returns.
- Delete Raycast's extension cache if categories appear stale.
Implementation Notes
- All network access flows through
src/data.ts for easier caching and error handling.
- Cache TTLs: 15 minutes (search), 6 hours (package detail), 12 hours (categories).
- The UI is built entirely with Raycast primitives to ensure native light/dark support.