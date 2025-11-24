StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Django Packages

Search and explore djangopackages.org without leaving Raycast.
AvatarMaksudul Haque
New
Install Extension
Overview

Django Packages Raycast Extension

Explore djangopackages.org without leaving Raycast. Search packages, inspect metadata, and jump to docs, repos, or PyPI with a keystroke.

Features

  • 🔍 Fast package search – Debounced queries against the Django Packages API return relevant packages quickly.
  • 🗂️ Smart category filters – Cached dropdown of official categories helps narrow results instantly.
  • 📦 Action-rich results – Open details, documentation, PyPI, or Repository links and copy URLs straight from the list.
  • 📋 Detail view insights – See usage stats, release cadence, grids, and quick links inside a dedicated detail view.
  • Offline-friendly caching – Search, categories, and package details are cached with sensible TTLs to mask flaky networks.

Commands

CommandDescription
Search Django PackagesSearch packages, filter by category, read details, and open related resources.

Installation

npm install
ray dev

Usage

  1. Launch Search Django Packages from Raycast.
  2. Narrow the list with the category dropdown.
  3. Select a package to view details or trigger quick actions (Docs, PyPI, Repository, Copy URL, etc.).

No API tokens are required.

Development & Publishing Checklist

  • npm run build to produce the optimized bundle Raycast review will use.
  • Capture Raycast-native screenshots (⌘⇧⌥M) for the Store metadata when ready.
  • Keep the CHANGELOG.md updated so users can track releases.

Permissions & Security

  • Network – Required to call the public djangopackages.org API. No credentials are stored or transmitted.

Troubleshooting

  • If searches fail, the command falls back to cached responses and shows a toast. Use the Refresh action in the detail view to bypass cache once connectivity returns.
  • Delete Raycast's extension cache if categories appear stale.

Implementation Notes

  • All network access flows through src/data.ts for easier caching and error handling.
  • Cache TTLs: 15 minutes (search), 6 hours (package detail), 12 hours (categories).
  • The UI is built entirely with Raycast primitives to ensure native light/dark support.
Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Categories
Developer Tools
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Installed Extensions logo

Installed Extensions

List your current installed Raycast extensions

Grist logo

Grist

Spreadsheet Software to End Data Chaos

MyIP logo

MyIP

My IP information

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
ManifestoCustomersCareersTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAcceptable Use PolicyDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.