Django Packages Raycast Extension

Explore djangopackages.org without leaving Raycast. Search packages, inspect metadata, and jump to docs, repos, or PyPI with a keystroke.

Features

🔍 Fast package search – Debounced queries against the Django Packages API return relevant packages quickly.

– Debounced queries against the Django Packages API return relevant packages quickly. 🗂️ Smart category filters – Cached dropdown of official categories helps narrow results instantly.

– Cached dropdown of official categories helps narrow results instantly. 📦 Action-rich results – Open details, documentation, PyPI, or Repository links and copy URLs straight from the list.

– Open details, documentation, PyPI, or Repository links and copy URLs straight from the list. 📋 Detail view insights – See usage stats, release cadence, grids, and quick links inside a dedicated detail view.

– See usage stats, release cadence, grids, and quick links inside a dedicated detail view. ⚡ Offline-friendly caching – Search, categories, and package details are cached with sensible TTLs to mask flaky networks.

Commands

Command Description Search Django Packages Search packages, filter by category, read details, and open related resources.

Installation

npm install ray dev

Usage

Launch Search Django Packages from Raycast. Narrow the list with the category dropdown. Select a package to view details or trigger quick actions (Docs, PyPI, Repository, Copy URL, etc.).

No API tokens are required.

Development & Publishing Checklist

npm run build to produce the optimized bundle Raycast review will use.

to produce the optimized bundle Raycast review will use. Capture Raycast-native screenshots (⌘⇧⌥M) for the Store metadata when ready.

Keep the CHANGELOG.md updated so users can track releases.

Permissions & Security

Network – Required to call the public djangopackages.org API. No credentials are stored or transmitted.

Troubleshooting

If searches fail, the command falls back to cached responses and shows a toast. Use the Refresh action in the detail view to bypass cache once connectivity returns.

Delete Raycast's extension cache if categories appear stale.

Implementation Notes