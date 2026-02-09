A Raycast extension to upload images to image hosts using PicGo-Core API.
This extension integrates with
picgo library to handle image uploads.
Configuration Management: The extension reads your PicGo config file (
~/.picgo/config.json) to detect installed uploaders and their configurations.You can choose which uploader and config to use from the dropdown menu. The extension persists your selection in Raycast LocalStorage and won't change your local config file.
Select and Send Images: Select images (allow multi selection) from file picker or paste from clipboard
Cmd+V
Copy Result: Choose your preferred format (URL, Markdown, HTML, or UBB) and copy to clipboard.
Upload Images and Actions
# install picgo-cli
npm install -g picgo
# or
yarn global add picgo
# install picgo plugins
picgo install [name]
# or use npm
npm install picgo-plugin-[name]
# configuration of uploader
picgo set uploader
# and
picgo use uploader
For more, check out:
|Action
|Shortcut
|Quick upload from clipboard
Cmd+V
|Submit and upload
Cmd+Enter
|Copy current format
Cmd+C
|Setting
|Description
|Default
|Upload Timeout
|Maximum time (in ms) to wait for upload completion
|30000
picgo set uploader.