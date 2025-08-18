StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Positron

Manage Positron projects
RR
Rony Rodriguez Ramirez
New
Install Extension
Overview

Positron for Raycast

Got the idea while reading this post. This extension is practically a copy of the VSCode extension for Raycast. Same idea and same usage. So, kudos to the team that built said extension.

Commands

  • List Recent Projects - View and open your recent Positron projects
  • Open with Positron - Open Finder selections in Positron (requires Finder/Path Finder to be active)
  • Open New Window - Launch a new Positron window

Requirements

Installation

Install from the Raycast Store or build from source.

Categories
Developer ToolsProductivity
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.