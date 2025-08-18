Positron for Raycast
Got the idea while reading this post. This extension is practically a copy of the VSCode extension for Raycast. Same idea and same usage. So, kudos to the team that built said extension.
Commands
- List Recent Projects - View and open your recent Positron projects
- Open with Positron - Open Finder selections in Positron (requires Finder/Path Finder to be active)
- Open New Window - Launch a new Positron window
Requirements
Installation
Install from the Raycast Store or build from source.