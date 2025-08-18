Positron for Raycast

Got the idea while reading this post. This extension is practically a copy of the VSCode extension for Raycast. Same idea and same usage. So, kudos to the team that built said extension.

Commands

List Recent Projects - View and open your recent Positron projects

Open with Positron - Open Finder selections in Positron (requires Finder/Path Finder to be active)

Open New Window - Launch a new Positron window

Requirements

macOS

Positron IDE installed

Raycast

Installation

Install from the Raycast Store or build from source.