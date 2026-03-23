Chilean Indicators
View Chilean financial indicators (Dólar, UF, Euro, UTM) in Raycast. Values come from the public mindicador.cl API.
Features
- Lists all four indicators with formatted CLP amounts
- Shows the last update date per series
- Copy a value from the action panel or refresh the list
Usage
- Open Raycast and run View Chilean Indicators.
- Select a row and use Copy Value, or press ⌘ R to refresh.
Development
npm install
npm run dev
Before opening a pull request, run
npm run build and
npm run lint.
Author
Published by @rodrigoherera for the Raycast Store.