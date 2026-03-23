Chilean Indicators

View Chilean financial indicators (Dólar, UF, Euro, UTM) in Raycast. Values come from the public mindicador.cl API.

Features

Lists all four indicators with formatted CLP amounts

Shows the last update date per series

Copy a value from the action panel or refresh the list

Usage

Open Raycast and run View Chilean Indicators. Select a row and use Copy Value, or press ⌘ R to refresh.

Development

npm install npm run dev

Before opening a pull request, run npm run build and npm run lint .

Author

Published by @rodrigoherera for the Raycast Store.