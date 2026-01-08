StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
MarkMarks

Manage bookmarks using a markdown file as persistence layer
AvatarRui
Overview

MarkMarks

A Raycast extension that uses a markdown file as the persistence layer for your bookmarks. Organize your bookmarks with hierarchical groups using markdown headings.

Features

  • Bookmarks - Browse all your bookmarks organized by groups with website favicons
  • New Bookmark - Save the active tab from Safari, Chrome, or Arc
  • Edit & Delete - Modify or remove bookmarks directly from Raycast
  • Move Between Groups - Reorganize bookmarks by moving them to different groups
  • Search - Quick search across all bookmarks by title, URL, or description
  • Hierarchical Groups - Use markdown headings (h1-h6) to create nested groups

Markdown File Format

The extension reads and writes bookmarks in a simple markdown format:

# Work

- [GitHub](https://github.com) - Code hosting platform
- [Linear](https://linear.app) - Issue tracking

## Frontend

- [React Docs](https://react.dev) - React documentation

# Personal

- [YouTube](https://youtube.com) - Video streaming

Format Rules

  • Groups are defined using markdown headings (# to ######)
  • Bookmarks are markdown links in list format: - [Title](url) - description
  • Descriptions are optional, separated by - after the URL
  • Nesting is determined by heading levels (h2 under h1, h3 under h2, etc.)

Configuration

Set the path to your markdown bookmarks file in the extension preferences:

  1. Open Raycast Preferences
  2. Navigate to Extensions → MarkMarks
  3. Set the "Bookmarks File" to your desired markdown file path

Keyboard Shortcuts

ActionShortcut
Open bookmarkEnter
Copy URL⌘C
Copy title⌘⇧C
Edit bookmark⌘E
Move to group⌘M
Delete bookmark⌘⌫
Reload bookmarks⌘R
Open bookmarks file⌘⇧O

Supported Browsers

The "New Bookmark" command can capture the active tab from:

  • Safari
  • Google Chrome
  • Arc

The extension automatically detects which supported browser is frontmost.

Development

# Install dependencies
npm install

# Start development server
npm run dev

# Build for production
npm run build

# Lint code
npm run lint
Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
ProductivityWeb
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
