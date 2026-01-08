MarkMarks

A Raycast extension that uses a markdown file as the persistence layer for your bookmarks. Organize your bookmarks with hierarchical groups using markdown headings.

Features

Bookmarks - Browse all your bookmarks organized by groups with website favicons

- Browse all your bookmarks organized by groups with website favicons New Bookmark - Save the active tab from Safari, Chrome, or Arc

- Save the active tab from Safari, Chrome, or Arc Edit & Delete - Modify or remove bookmarks directly from Raycast

- Modify or remove bookmarks directly from Raycast Move Between Groups - Reorganize bookmarks by moving them to different groups

- Reorganize bookmarks by moving them to different groups Search - Quick search across all bookmarks by title, URL, or description

- Quick search across all bookmarks by title, URL, or description Hierarchical Groups - Use markdown headings (h1-h6) to create nested groups

Markdown File Format

The extension reads and writes bookmarks in a simple markdown format:

# Work - [ GitHub ]( https://github.com ) - Code hosting platform - [ Linear ]( https://linear.app ) - Issue tracking ## Frontend - [ React Docs ]( https://react.dev ) - React documentation # Personal - [ YouTube ]( https://youtube.com ) - Video streaming

Format Rules

Groups are defined using markdown headings ( # to ###### )

are defined using markdown headings ( to ) Bookmarks are markdown links in list format: - [Title](url) - description

are markdown links in list format: Descriptions are optional, separated by - after the URL

are optional, separated by after the URL Nesting is determined by heading levels (h2 under h1, h3 under h2, etc.)

Configuration

Set the path to your markdown bookmarks file in the extension preferences:

Open Raycast Preferences Navigate to Extensions → MarkMarks Set the "Bookmarks File" to your desired markdown file path

Keyboard Shortcuts

Action Shortcut Open bookmark Enter Copy URL ⌘C Copy title ⌘⇧C Edit bookmark ⌘E Move to group ⌘M Delete bookmark ⌘⌫ Reload bookmarks ⌘R Open bookmarks file ⌘⇧O

Supported Browsers

The "New Bookmark" command can capture the active tab from:

Safari

Google Chrome

Arc

The extension automatically detects which supported browser is frontmost.

Development