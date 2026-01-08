A Raycast extension that uses a markdown file as the persistence layer for your bookmarks. Organize your bookmarks with hierarchical groups using markdown headings.
The extension reads and writes bookmarks in a simple markdown format:
# Work
- [GitHub](https://github.com) - Code hosting platform
- [Linear](https://linear.app) - Issue tracking
## Frontend
- [React Docs](https://react.dev) - React documentation
# Personal
- [YouTube](https://youtube.com) - Video streaming
- [Title](url) - description
- after the URL
Set the path to your markdown bookmarks file in the extension preferences:
|Action
|Shortcut
|Open bookmark
|Enter
|Copy URL
|⌘C
|Copy title
|⌘⇧C
|Edit bookmark
|⌘E
|Move to group
|⌘M
|Delete bookmark
|⌘⌫
|Reload bookmarks
|⌘R
|Open bookmarks file
|⌘⇧O
The "New Bookmark" command can capture the active tab from:
The extension automatically detects which supported browser is frontmost.
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Start development server
npm run dev
# Build for production
npm run build
# Lint code
npm run lint