Raycall
Save any URL from Raycast, then find it later in natural language.
Setup
- Visit https://raycall.io and sign up — your 7-day free trial starts immediately.
- In the dashboard, go to API Tokens → Generate and copy the token.
- Paste it into this extension's API Token preference.
Commands
- Save URL — save the current browser tab (or clipboard URL) to your library.
- Search Bookmarks — semantic search across everything you've saved.
Privacy
Page content is fetched and embedded only at save-time and stored against your Raycall account. Searches send only your query (not your local data) to the Raycall API.