Raycall

Save any URL from Raycast, then find it later in natural language.

Setup

Visit https://raycall.io and sign up — your 7-day free trial starts immediately. In the dashboard, go to API Tokens → Generate and copy the token. Paste it into this extension's API Token preference.

Commands

Save URL — save the current browser tab (or clipboard URL) to your library.

— save the current browser tab (or clipboard URL) to your library. Search Bookmarks — semantic search across everything you've saved.

Privacy

Page content is fetched and embedded only at save-time and stored against your Raycall account. Searches send only your query (not your local data) to the Raycall API.