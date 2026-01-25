StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Extension Icon

Fumadocs

Search and browse Fumadocs documentation
Overview

Fumadocs

A Raycast extension to search and browse Fumadocs documentation.

Features

  • 🔍 Search and browse Fumadocs documentation
  • ➕ Add custom documentation sources built with Fumadocs
  • 📚 Manage multiple documentation sources

Commands

  • Search Documentation: Browse documentation by category
  • Manage Documentation Sources: Add, remove, or toggle visibility of documentation sources

Adding Custom Documentation

You can add any documentation website built with Fumadocs:

  1. Run the "Manage Documentation Sources" command
  2. Press ⌘ + N (or Ctrl + N on Windows) to add a new source
  3. Enter the name and URL of your documentation
  4. The extension will automatically parse the navigation structure
Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
