Fumadocs
A Raycast extension to search and browse Fumadocs documentation.
Features
- 🔍 Search and browse Fumadocs documentation
- ➕ Add custom documentation sources built with Fumadocs
- 📚 Manage multiple documentation sources
Commands
- Search Documentation: Browse documentation by category
- Manage Documentation Sources: Add, remove, or toggle visibility of documentation sources
Adding Custom Documentation
You can add any documentation website built with Fumadocs:
- Run the "Manage Documentation Sources" command
- Press
⌘ + N (or
Ctrl + N on Windows) to add a new source
- Enter the name and URL of your documentation
- The extension will automatically parse the navigation structure