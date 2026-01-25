Fumadocs

A Raycast extension to search and browse Fumadocs documentation.

Features

🔍 Search and browse Fumadocs documentation

➕ Add custom documentation sources built with Fumadocs

📚 Manage multiple documentation sources

Commands

Search Documentation : Browse documentation by category

: Browse documentation by category Manage Documentation Sources: Add, remove, or toggle visibility of documentation sources

Adding Custom Documentation

You can add any documentation website built with Fumadocs: