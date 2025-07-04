Easily add and manage financial transactions in your Rewiser account — directly from Raycast.
Add Transaction
Quickly create transactions by typing natural language input.
Example:
Coffee at Starbucks 6.50 euros
Freelance payment 1200 dollars income
Monthly Transactions
View and search your current month's expenses and income.
To use this extension, sign up at app.rewiser.io and create your personal API key. For demo access or testing credentials, contact us at hello@rewiser.io All data is handled securely through Rewiser's API. No sensitive data is stored locally.