Rewiser

Track and manage your Rewiser transactions directly from Raycast
Overview

Rewiser for Raycast

Easily add and manage financial transactions in your Rewiser account — directly from Raycast.

🧠 Features

  • Add Transaction
    Quickly create transactions by typing natural language input.
    Example:

    • Coffee at Starbucks 6.50 euros
    • Freelance payment 1200 dollars income

  • Monthly Transactions
    View and search your current month's expenses and income.

    • Toggle between paid and planned
    • Delete entries
    • Real-time search filtering

🚀 How to Use

  1. Create an account on Rewiser
  2. Log in and generate a personal API key from your profile
  3. Open the Raycast command: Rewiser: Add Transaction
  4. Enter a natural sentence describing the transaction
  5. Or use Rewiser: Monthly Transactions to browse and manage your records

🔐 Requirements

  • A Rewiser account
  • Personal API Key from the Rewiser Web App

To use this extension, sign up at app.rewiser.io and create your personal API key. For demo access or testing credentials, contact us at hello@rewiser.io All data is handled securely through Rewiser's API. No sensitive data is stored locally.

