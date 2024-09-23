SnapAsk
SnapAsk is a Raycast extension that provides instant AI answers for quick information retrieval and problem-solving.
Configuration
To use SnapAsk, you'll need to configure a few settings:
API Key
- Open Raycast and go to the SnapAsk extension settings.
- Enter your API key in the "API Key" field.
For OpenAI:
For other providers, follow their instructions to obtain an API key.
Base URL
By default, SnapAsk uses OpenAI's API. If you want to use a different provider:
- In the SnapAsk settings, find the "Base URL" field.
- Enter the base URL for your chosen provider's API.
Example for OpenAI: https://api.openai.com/v1/
LLM Model
You can customize the AI model used by SnapAsk:
- In the SnapAsk settings, locate the "LLM Model" field.
- Enter the name of the model you want to use.
Popular models include:
- OpenAI: "gpt-3.5-turbo", "gpt-4"
- Anthropic: "claude-2", "claude-instant-1"
Make sure the model you choose is supported by your API provider.
Usage
Once configured, you can use SnapAsk by:
- Opening Raycast
- Typing "SnapAsk" to find the extension
- Entering your question or prompt
- Pressing Enter to get an AI-generated response
Troubleshooting
If you encounter issues:
- Double-check your API key and make sure it's entered correctly.
- Verify that the Base URL is correct for your chosen provider.
- Ensure the LLM Model you've selected is supported by your provider.
- Check your internet connection.
For more help, visit the Raycast Community or report an issue.