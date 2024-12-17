Prompt Stash
Prompt Stash is a Raycast extension that helps you manage your AI prompts efficiently. Whether you're working with ChatGPT, Claude, or any other LLM, Prompt Stash makes it easy to save, organize, and reuse your most effective prompts.
Features
- 📝 Quick prompt saving with markdown support
- 🏷️ Organize prompts with customizable tags
- ⭐ Mark favorite prompts for faster access
- 🔍 Powerful search functionality
- 📋 One-click copying to clipboard
- 🎯 Filter prompts by tags or favorites
Usage
- Open Raycast and search for "PromptStash"
- Create a new prompt using the "Create Prompt" action
- Fill in the details:
- Title: Give your prompt a descriptive name
- Content: Write or paste your prompt (markdown supported)
- Tags: Add relevant tags for better organization
- Favorite: Mark if it's a frequently used prompt
Tips
- Use clear, descriptive titles for easier searching
- Add relevant tags to organize prompts by use case or AI model
- Mark frequently used prompts as favorites for quick access
- Use markdown formatting to structure complex prompts
- Filter by tags to quickly find specific types of prompts
Keyboard Shortcuts
-
⌘ + ↵: Create new prompt
-
⌘ + R: Clear form when creating a prompt
-
⌘ + K: Open detail view
Support
If you encounter any issues or have feature suggestions, please open an issue on the GitHub repository.