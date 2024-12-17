Prompt Stash

Prompt Stash is a Raycast extension that helps you manage your AI prompts efficiently. Whether you're working with ChatGPT, Claude, or any other LLM, Prompt Stash makes it easy to save, organize, and reuse your most effective prompts.

Features

📝 Quick prompt saving with markdown support

🏷️ Organize prompts with customizable tags

⭐ Mark favorite prompts for faster access

🔍 Powerful search functionality

📋 One-click copying to clipboard

🎯 Filter prompts by tags or favorites

Usage

Open Raycast and search for "PromptStash" Create a new prompt using the "Create Prompt" action Fill in the details: Title: Give your prompt a descriptive name

Content: Write or paste your prompt (markdown supported)

Tags: Add relevant tags for better organization

Favorite: Mark if it's a frequently used prompt

Tips

Use clear, descriptive titles for easier searching

Add relevant tags to organize prompts by use case or AI model

Mark frequently used prompts as favorites for quick access

Use markdown formatting to structure complex prompts

Filter by tags to quickly find specific types of prompts

Keyboard Shortcuts

⌘ + ↵ : Create new prompt

: Create new prompt ⌘ + R : Clear form when creating a prompt

: Clear form when creating a prompt ⌘ + K : Open detail view

Support

If you encounter any issues or have feature suggestions, please open an issue on the GitHub repository.