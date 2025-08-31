Qovery Services Raycast Extension
This Raycast extension displays all services from a Qovery organization with dynamic credential management.
Features
- Dynamic Credentials: Enter your API token and organization ID directly in the extension
- Easy Management: Change credentials anytime with keyboard shortcuts
- Service List: View all services in your Qovery organization
- Quick Actions:
- Open services directly in Qovery Console
- Copy service IDs and names to clipboard
- Refresh services list
- Change credentials (⌘ + C)
- Clear stored credentials
Setup
- Install the extension in Raycast
- First Run: The extension will prompt you to enter your credentials
- Enter your credentials:
- Qovery API Token
- Organization ID
Getting your Qovery API Token
- Log in to your Qovery account
- Go to your profile settings
- Navigate to the API Tokens section
- Create a new API token
Usage
- Open Raycast
- Type "Show Qovery Services" or use the command palette
- If it's your first time, enter your credentials
- View your services list
- Use the action panel to:
- Open services in Qovery Console
- Copy service information
- Refresh the list (⌘ + R)
- Change credentials (⌘ + C)
- Clear stored credentials
Keyboard Shortcuts
- ⌘ + R: Refresh services list
- ⌘ + C: Change credentials
- ⌘ + Enter: Submit credential form
Changing Credentials
- Use the "Change Credentials" action in any view
- Or press ⌘ + C from the services list
- Enter new credentials and save
Clearing Credentials
- Use the "Clear Credentials" action (destructive action)
- This will remove all stored credentials
- You'll need to re-enter them on next use
Security
- Credentials are stored locally using Raycast's LocalStorage
- They are not transmitted anywhere except to Qovery's API
- You can clear them anytime using the clear action
Development
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Start development mode
npm run dev
# Build for production
npm run build
# Lint code
npm run lint
License
MIT