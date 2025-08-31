Qovery Services Raycast Extension

This Raycast extension displays all services from a Qovery organization with dynamic credential management.

Features

Dynamic Credentials : Enter your API token and organization ID directly in the extension

: Enter your API token and organization ID directly in the extension Easy Management : Change credentials anytime with keyboard shortcuts

: Change credentials anytime with keyboard shortcuts Service List : View all services in your Qovery organization

: View all services in your Qovery organization Quick Actions : Open services directly in Qovery Console Copy service IDs and names to clipboard Refresh services list Change credentials (⌘ + C) Clear stored credentials

:

Setup

Install the extension in Raycast First Run: The extension will prompt you to enter your credentials Enter your credentials: Qovery API Token

Organization ID

Getting your Qovery API Token

Log in to your Qovery account Go to your profile settings Navigate to the API Tokens section Create a new API token

Usage

Open Raycast Type "Show Qovery Services" or use the command palette If it's your first time, enter your credentials View your services list Use the action panel to: Open services in Qovery Console

Copy service information

Refresh the list (⌘ + R)

Change credentials (⌘ + C)

Clear stored credentials

Keyboard Shortcuts

⌘ + R : Refresh services list

: Refresh services list ⌘ + C : Change credentials

: Change credentials ⌘ + Enter: Submit credential form

Changing Credentials

Use the "Change Credentials" action in any view

Or press ⌘ + C from the services list

Enter new credentials and save

Clearing Credentials

Use the "Clear Credentials" action (destructive action)

This will remove all stored credentials

You'll need to re-enter them on next use

Security

Credentials are stored locally using Raycast's LocalStorage

They are not transmitted anywhere except to Qovery's API

You can clear them anytime using the clear action

Development

# Install dependencies npm install # Start development mode npm run dev # Build for production npm run build # Lint code npm run lint

License

MIT