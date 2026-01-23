Control rclone's Remote Control daemon (RC) from Raycast
Browse && create remotes, start jobs, and manage mounts without leaving the command palette.
rclone.conf, preview its options, inspect mount points, and trigger edits or deletion inline.
/config/providers, surface both basic and advanced fields, and validate inputs before creating a new remote.
Start Daemon command checks for a running RC server, launches
rclone rcd --rc-no-auth when needed, and can stop the spawned process.
mount,
copy,
copyfile,
copyurl,
sync,
move,
movefile,
delete,
deletefile, and
purge with forms that prefill flag defaults from your global rclone config.
rclone available on your
$PATH (v1.63 or newer recommended).
http://localhost:5572
Windows users: Make sure
rclone.exe is in your system PATH. For mount operations, you'll need WinFsp installed.
Start the daemon manually:
rclone rcd --rc-no-auth
…or launch the Start Daemon command from this extension, which spawns the same process, verifies it’s reachable, and reports its status without leaving Raycast.
ray install while developing).
Start Daemon command or run
rclone rcd --rc-no-auth yourself.
List Remotes to inspect, edit, delete, or view mount points; use
Create Remote for new backends.
Run Operation, pick an action, review optional flags, and submit. Each job calls the matching RC endpoint (for example
/sync/copy for Copy) and displays success/failure toasts.
|Command
|Purpose
List Remotes
|Browse remotes, open details, inspect mount points, and jump into edit or operation flows
Create Remote
|Guided creation form with provider metadata, advanced options, and validation
Run Operation
|Catalog of RC operations (mount/copy/sync/move/delete/purge variants) with flag controls
Start Daemon
|Ensure
rclone rcd --rc-no-auth is running; view status and stop the spawned process
/mount/listmounts so you can unmount without touching the CLI.
/options/get, so you only override what matters; filters live under their own section for clarity.
rclone-sdk. If calls start failing, confirm the daemon is reachable at
http://localhost:5572.