rclone

A Raycast extension for rclone
Overview

Rclone

Control rclone's Remote Control daemon (RC) from Raycast

Browse && create remotes, start jobs, and manage mounts without leaving the command palette.

Features

  • Remote inventory – list every remote defined in rclone.conf, preview its options, inspect mount points, and trigger edits or deletion inline.
  • Guided remote creation – fetch provider metadata from /config/providers, surface both basic and advanced fields, and validate inputs before creating a new remote.
  • One-click daemon management – the Start Daemon command checks for a running RC server, launches rclone rcd --rc-no-auth when needed, and can stop the spawned process.
  • Operation catalog – run mount, copy, copyfile, copyurl, sync, move, movefile, delete, deletefile, and purge with forms that prefill flag defaults from your global rclone config.
  • Smart flag editing – filter, performance, networking, and validation flags are grouped with inline docs, only send overrides that differ from defaults, and execute jobs asynchronously so Raycast stays responsive.

Requirements

  1. Raycast with this extension installed.
  2. rclone available on your $PATH (v1.63 or newer recommended).
  3. An RC daemon reachable at http://localhost:5572

Windows users: Make sure rclone.exe is in your system PATH. For mount operations, you'll need WinFsp installed.

Start the daemon manually:

rclone rcd --rc-no-auth

…or launch the Start Daemon command from this extension, which spawns the same process, verifies it’s reachable, and reports its status without leaving Raycast.

Getting Started

  1. Install – add the rclone extension from the Raycast Store (or ray install while developing).
  2. Launch the daemon – use the included Start Daemon command or run rclone rcd --rc-no-auth yourself.
  3. Manage remotes – open List Remotes to inspect, edit, delete, or view mount points; use Create Remote for new backends.
  4. Run operations – open Run Operation, pick an action, review optional flags, and submit. Each job calls the matching RC endpoint (for example /sync/copy for Copy) and displays success/failure toasts.

Commands

CommandPurpose
List RemotesBrowse remotes, open details, inspect mount points, and jump into edit or operation flows
Create RemoteGuided creation form with provider metadata, advanced options, and validation
Run OperationCatalog of RC operations (mount/copy/sync/move/delete/purge variants) with flag controls
Start DaemonEnsure rclone rcd --rc-no-auth is running; view status and stop the spawned process

Tips

  • Remote detail views surface current mount points from /mount/listmounts so you can unmount without touching the CLI.
  • Operation forms pull global defaults from /options/get, so you only override what matters; filters live under their own section for clarity.
  • Every action hits the RC HTTP API via rclone-sdk. If calls start failing, confirm the daemon is reachable at http://localhost:5572.
Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Categories
DataDeveloper ToolsSystem
