Monkeytype
Quick access to Monkeytype - the most customizable typing test website.
Features
- Start Typing Test - Jump directly into a typing test
- My Account & Stats - View your profile, progress, and typing history
- Leaderboards - See top performers and global rankings
- Settings & Themes - Customize your typing experience
- About & Tips - Learn about Monkeytype and improve your skills
Fast, simple, and reliable access to all Monkeytype sections with one click.
🛠 Development
- Install dependencies:
npm install
- Start development:
npm run dev
- Open Raycast and test the commands
💡 Usage Tips
- Quick typing:
⌘Space → "Monkeytype" → "Start Typing Test"
- Check progress: Access your account to see typing improvements
- Compete: View leaderboards to see how you rank
- Customize: Use settings to change themes and preferences
- Set shortcuts: Assign Raycast hotkeys for even faster access
🔧 Why This Approach Works
- No complexity: Just fast links to what you need
- Always works: No API issues or broken integrations
- User-focused: Only includes features people actually use
- Fast: Instant access without loading times
- Reliable: Simple and bulletproof