Monkeytype

Quick access to Monkeytype sections - typing tests, stats, leaderboards, and settings
AvatarTAMOUSS Radouane
Overview

Monkeytype

Quick access to Monkeytype - the most customizable typing test website.

Features

  • Start Typing Test - Jump directly into a typing test
  • My Account & Stats - View your profile, progress, and typing history
  • Leaderboards - See top performers and global rankings
  • Settings & Themes - Customize your typing experience
  • About & Tips - Learn about Monkeytype and improve your skills

Fast, simple, and reliable access to all Monkeytype sections with one click.

🛠 Development

  1. Install dependencies: npm install
  2. Start development: npm run dev
  3. Open Raycast and test the commands

💡 Usage Tips

  • Quick typing: ⌘Space → "Monkeytype" → "Start Typing Test"
  • Check progress: Access your account to see typing improvements
  • Compete: View leaderboards to see how you rank
  • Customize: Use settings to change themes and preferences
  • Set shortcuts: Assign Raycast hotkeys for even faster access

🔧 Why This Approach Works

  • No complexity: Just fast links to what you need
  • Always works: No API issues or broken integrations
  • User-focused: Only includes features people actually use
  • Fast: Instant access without loading times
  • Reliable: Simple and bulletproof
Productivity
