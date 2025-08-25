Monkeytype

Quick access to Monkeytype - the most customizable typing test website.

Features

Start Typing Test - Jump directly into a typing test

My Account & Stats - View your profile, progress, and typing history

Leaderboards - See top performers and global rankings

Settings & Themes - Customize your typing experience

About & Tips - Learn about Monkeytype and improve your skills

Fast, simple, and reliable access to all Monkeytype sections with one click.

🛠 Development

Install dependencies: npm install Start development: npm run dev Open Raycast and test the commands

💡 Usage Tips

Quick typing : ⌘Space → "Monkeytype" → "Start Typing Test"

Check progress: Access your account to see typing improvements

Compete: View leaderboards to see how you rank

Customize: Use settings to change themes and preferences

Set shortcuts: Assign Raycast hotkeys for even faster access

🔧 Why This Approach Works