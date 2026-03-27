Whisper - Share Secrets

A Raycast extension to share passwords, API keys, and private notes securely. Whisper creates encrypted links that expire or self-destruct after viewing, powered by the Whisper service.

Features

Quick Whisper — Type your secret directly from Raycast and get an encrypted link copied to your clipboard instantly

— Type your secret directly from Raycast and get an encrypted link copied to your clipboard instantly Create Secret Form — Use a form to compose your secret with fine-grained control over expiration and self-destruct settings

— Use a form to compose your secret with fine-grained control over expiration and self-destruct settings Configurable Expiration — Choose how long the link stays alive: 30 minutes, 1 hour, 24 hours, or 7 days

— Choose how long the link stays alive: 30 minutes, 1 hour, 24 hours, or 7 days Self-Destruct — Optionally delete the secret after the first view, ensuring it can only be read once

— Optionally delete the secret after the first view, ensuring it can only be read once Self-Hosted Support — Point the extension to your own Whisper server instance via preferences

— Point the extension to your own Whisper server instance via preferences AI Tool — Create secret links directly through Raycast AI

Configuration

When you first run the extension, you can optionally configure a custom Whisper server URL in the extension preferences. By default, it uses the hosted instance at https://whisper.quentinvedrenne.com .

Preference Description Required Default Whisper Server URL URL of the Whisper server (for self-hosted instances) No https://whisper.quentinvedrenne.com

Commands

Whisper (Quick Command)

Create a secret link in one shot. The format is:

<secret> [duration] [self-destruct]

duration — 30m , 1h , 24h , 7d (default: 1h )

— , , , (default: ) self-destruct — false to allow multiple views (default: true )

Examples:

my-api-key → 1h expiration, self-destructs

→ 1h expiration, self-destructs my-password 24h → 24h expiration, self-destructs

→ 24h expiration, self-destructs my-note 7d false → 7 days, viewable multiple times

Create Secret (Form)

A guided form to create a secret with dropdowns for expiration and a checkbox for self-destruct. The encrypted link is automatically copied to your clipboard.