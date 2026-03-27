A Raycast extension to share passwords, API keys, and private notes securely. Whisper creates encrypted links that expire or self-destruct after viewing, powered by the Whisper service.
When you first run the extension, you can optionally configure a custom Whisper server URL in the extension preferences. By default, it uses the hosted instance at
https://whisper.quentinvedrenne.com.
|Preference
|Description
|Required
|Default
|Whisper Server URL
|URL of the Whisper server (for self-hosted instances)
|No
https://whisper.quentinvedrenne.com
Create a secret link in one shot. The format is:
<secret> [duration] [self-destruct]
duration —
30m,
1h,
24h,
7d (default:
1h)
self-destruct —
false to allow multiple views (default:
true)
Examples:
my-api-key → 1h expiration, self-destructs
my-password 24h → 24h expiration, self-destructs
my-note 7d false → 7 days, viewable multiple times
A guided form to create a secret with dropdowns for expiration and a checkbox for self-destruct. The encrypted link is automatically copied to your clipboard.