Markdown Styler

A Raycast extension that converts Markdown text to styled HTML with inline CSS, ready for direct copy-paste into content editors and platforms.

Features

Inline CSS Styling : Generates HTML with embedded inline CSS for maximum compatibility

One-click conversion of Markdown text to styled format

Browser-based Preview & Copy : Interactive HTML preview with one-click copying

Modern minimalist styling optimized for content platforms

Support for all common Markdown elements: headings, lists, code blocks, quotes, tables, etc.

Custom Styled Output: Pre-designed CSS optimized for content platforms and editors

How to Use

Select Markdown text in any application Trigger Raycast and run the "Style Markdown" command Click the "Open in Browser and Copy" button Click the "Copy Content" button in the opened browser Paste the formatted content directly into your content editor

Supported Markdown Elements

Headings (H1-H6) - with custom styling and borders

Paragraphs - with proper spacing and justification

Lists (ordered and unordered) - with custom bullet points

Code blocks - with syntax highlighting background

Inline code - with distinctive background color

Blockquotes - with gradient background and left border

Links - with hover effects

Images - with rounded corners and shadows

Tables - with modern styling and hover effects

Bold text - with enhanced font weight

Technical Details

This extension uses the marked library to parse Markdown and applies custom CSS styling optimized for content platforms' rich text editors. The styling includes:

Apple system fonts for better readability

Carefully tuned spacing and line heights

Modern color scheme with gradients

Responsive design elements

Copy-friendly HTML structure

Security Note

This extension opens a temporary HTML file in your browser to facilitate copying formatted content. The file is automatically cleaned up after use and contains only your converted Markdown content.

Requirements

Raycast

macOS

Modern web browser (for the copy functionality)

License

MIT