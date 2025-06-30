Markdown Styler
A Raycast extension that converts Markdown text to styled HTML with inline CSS, ready for direct copy-paste into content editors and platforms.
Features
- Inline CSS Styling: Generates HTML with embedded inline CSS for maximum compatibility
- One-click conversion of Markdown text to styled format
- Browser-based Preview & Copy: Interactive HTML preview with one-click copying
- Modern minimalist styling optimized for content platforms
- Support for all common Markdown elements: headings, lists, code blocks, quotes, tables, etc.
- Custom Styled Output: Pre-designed CSS optimized for content platforms and editors
How to Use
- Select Markdown text in any application
- Trigger Raycast and run the "Style Markdown" command
- Click the "Open in Browser and Copy" button
- Click the "Copy Content" button in the opened browser
- Paste the formatted content directly into your content editor
Supported Markdown Elements
- Headings (H1-H6) - with custom styling and borders
- Paragraphs - with proper spacing and justification
- Lists (ordered and unordered) - with custom bullet points
- Code blocks - with syntax highlighting background
- Inline code - with distinctive background color
- Blockquotes - with gradient background and left border
- Links - with hover effects
- Images - with rounded corners and shadows
- Tables - with modern styling and hover effects
- Bold text - with enhanced font weight
Technical Details
This extension uses the
marked library to parse Markdown and applies custom CSS styling optimized for content platforms' rich text editors. The styling includes:
- Apple system fonts for better readability
- Carefully tuned spacing and line heights
- Modern color scheme with gradients
- Responsive design elements
- Copy-friendly HTML structure
Security Note
This extension opens a temporary HTML file in your browser to facilitate copying formatted content. The file is automatically cleaned up after use and contains only your converted Markdown content.
Requirements
- Raycast
- macOS
- Modern web browser (for the copy functionality)
License
MIT