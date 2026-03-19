Postey

Create and manage social media drafts with Postey, directly from Raycast.

Setup

This extension requires a Postey API key. Get yours at postey.ai → Settings → API, then paste it in the extension preferences.

Commands

Command Description New Draft Create a draft for X, LinkedIn View Drafts Browse your unpublished drafts View Scheduled Browse your scheduled drafts View Published Browse your published drafts Search Social Sets Browse your social sets and set a default

AI Tools

This extension includes AI tools for Raycast AI Chat:

Create Draft — Create a draft from content or a prompt

— Create a draft from content or a prompt List Drafts — List drafts by status

— List drafts by status List Social Sets — List available social sets

— List available social sets Schedule Draft — Schedule an existing draft

Tips