Create and manage social media drafts with Postey, directly from Raycast.
This extension requires a Postey API key. Get yours at postey.ai → Settings → API, then paste it in the extension preferences.
|Command
|Description
|New Draft
|Create a draft for X, LinkedIn
|View Drafts
|Browse your unpublished drafts
|View Scheduled
|Browse your scheduled drafts
|View Published
|Browse your published drafts
|Search Social Sets
|Browse your social sets and set a default
This extension includes AI tools for Raycast AI Chat:
--- on its own line to split content into a thread