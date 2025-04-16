Playtester

Discover alphas, betas, demos for upcoming indie games on Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and other platforms.

Features

Browse New Games

View the latest indie games in a visual grid

See game titles, categories, and thumbnails at a glance

Click for detailed information including platforms, release dates, and descriptions

Open games directly in your browser

View Game Details

Learn more about a specific game

See game titles, categories, and thumbnails, platforms, type

Open games directly in your browser

Search Games

Search for specific indie games by title

Get instant results as you type

See trending games automatically

One-click access to game details

Submit Games

Submit new games to the Playtester database

Support for multiple platforms including Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, Epic, and mobile stores

Automatic validation of game URLs

Instant feedback on submission status

Usage

Finding New Games

Open the "Browse New Games" command Browse the visual grid of recently added games Use the search bar to filter by title or category Click on a game to see detailed information Open the game page directly on Playtester or its platform store

Searching for Games

Open the "Search Games" command Type in the name of a game you're looking for Results appear as you type Click on a result to open it on Playtester

Submitting a Game

Open the "Submit Game" command Enter the store URL for the game (Steam, PlayStation, etc.) Submit the form Receive immediate feedback on your submission

About Playtester

Playtester.io is a platform that helps indie game developers connect with players for early feedback on their games. The service tracks upcoming indie games across various platforms and connects developers with eager playtesters.

This Raycast extension provides quick and convenient access to Playtester’s database of indie games right from your desktop.