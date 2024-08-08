Pieces for Developers ⎸ Raycast Extension

Overview

Welcome to the Pieces for Developers Raycast Extension! This extension brings powerful features to your fingertips, allowing you to streamline your workflow and boost productivity.

In order to use the Pieces Raycast Extension, you must have PiecesOS. We recommend also using the Pieces for Developers desktop app.

Pieces for Developers is an AI powered productivity tool tailored for developers. We have many features that horizontally integrate across the developer toolchain including a streamlined snippet-saving experience that helps you organize your reusable code while automatically augmenting it with useful metadata, as well as our Copilot which is an AI chat that is highly tailored to your specific context as a developer. Here’s a breakdown of the features available in this extension:

Features

Search Saved Materials

Quickly search through your saved pieces to find and reuse exactly what you need.

Command: Search Saved Materials

Save Clipboard History to Pieces

View a list of your clipboard history, enriched with useful metadata like related links, tags, and titles. Select one of the items to save it to Pieces.

Command: Save Clipboard History to Pieces

Save Browser History to Pieces

View a list of the saved materials discovered in your recent browsing history. Each saved material is enriched with useful metadata. Select an item to save it to Pieces.

Command: Save Browser History to Pieces

Save Clipboard to Pieces

Save the current clipboard content to Pieces with a single command.

Command: Save Clipboard to Pieces

Save Finder Selection to Pieces

Select files in Finder and save them directly to Pieces, keeping your important resources organized.

Command: Save Finder Selection to Pieces

Save Text Selection in Frontmost Application to Pieces

Highlight text in any application and save it to Pieces for easy reference and reuse.

Command: Save Selection in Frontmost Application to Pieces

Login to Pieces

Securely log in to your Pieces account directly from Raycast.

Command: Sign into Pieces

Logout of Pieces

Easily log out of your Pieces account.

Command: Signout of Pieces

