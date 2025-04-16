Git Worktrees for Raycast

A powerful Raycast extension for efficiently managing Git worktrees with a streamlined interface. This extension helps developers work with multiple branches simultaneously by creating and managing Git worktrees through an intuitive Raycast interface.

Features

Clone Projects : Easily clone repositories as bare repos, ready for worktree management

: Easily clone repositories as bare repos, ready for worktree management View Projects : Browse all your Git projects with frecency-based sorting

: Browse all your Git projects with frecency-based sorting View Worktrees : See all worktrees across projects or filter by specific project

: See all worktrees across projects or filter by specific project Add Worktrees : Create new worktrees from branches or create new branches

: Create new worktrees from branches or create new branches Rename Worktrees : Easily rename existing worktrees

: Easily rename existing worktrees Remove Worktrees : Delete worktrees you no longer need

: Delete worktrees you no longer need Intelligent Caching : Optional caching system for faster performance

: Optional caching system for faster performance Project Grouping : Group worktrees by project for better organization

: Group worktrees by project for better organization Frecency Sorting : Sort projects and worktrees based on frequency of use

: Sort projects and worktrees based on frequency of use Editor Integration : Open worktrees in your preferred editor

: Open worktrees in your preferred editor Terminal Integration : Open worktrees in your preferred terminal

: Open worktrees in your preferred terminal Window Management: Automatically resize editor windows after launch

Installation

Requirements

Raycast 1.94.3 or higher

Node.js 22.14.0 or higher

Git

Install from Raycast Store

Open Raycast Search for "Extensions" Click "Store" Search for "Git Worktrees" Click "Install"

Install from Source

Clone this repository Navigate to the project directory Run npm install Run npm run dev to start development mode in Raycast

Configuration

The extension offers several preferences to customize your workflow:

Required Settings

Projects Path : Directory containing your Git projects

: Directory containing your Git projects Preferred Editor : Your code editor of choice

: Your code editor of choice Preferred Terminal: Your terminal application of choice

Optional Settings

Enable Worktree Caching : Cache worktrees to avoid scanning directories every time

: Cache worktrees to avoid scanning directories every time Enable Worktree Grouping : Group worktrees by project

: Group worktrees by project Enable Projects Frecency Sorting : Sort projects by frequency of use

: Sort projects by frequency of use Enable Worktrees Frecency Sorting : Sort worktrees by frequency of use

: Sort worktrees by frequency of use Max Scanning Levels : Control directory recursion depth when scanning for projects

: Control directory recursion depth when scanning for projects Automatically Push Worktree : Push branches after adding or renaming worktrees

: Push branches after adding or renaming worktrees Skip Git Hooks When Pushing : Skip Git hooks when pushing new branches

: Skip Git hooks when pushing new branches Automatically Open Worktree : Open worktrees after creation

: Open worktrees after creation Resize Editor Window After Launch : Automatically resize editor windows

: Automatically resize editor windows Window Resize Mode : Choose how to resize editor windows

: Choose how to resize editor windows Branch Prefixes to Remove: Automatically clean branch names when pasting

Usage

Clone Project

Launch Raycast and search for "Clone Project" Enter the repository URL Configure clone options Click "Clone"

View Projects

Launch Raycast and search for "View Projects" Browse your Git projects Select a project to view its worktrees or perform actions

View Worktrees

Launch Raycast and search for "View Worktrees" Browse all worktrees or filter by project using the dropdown Select a worktree to perform actions

Add Worktree

Launch Raycast and search for "Add Worktree" Select a project Enter branch name or select an existing branch Configure worktree options Click "Add Worktree"

Why Git Worktrees?

Git worktrees allow you to check out multiple branches simultaneously without creating separate clones of your repository. This extension simplifies the management of worktrees, making it easier to:

Work on multiple features simultaneously

Review pull requests while continuing development

Switch between tasks without stashing changes

Compare implementations across different branches

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Please feel free to submit a Pull Request.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.