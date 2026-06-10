Kofa for Raycast
Capture tasks into Kofa — the minimalist todo and day planner — without leaving your keyboard.
Features
- Add Task command with title, optional notes, due date and color.
- Due date accepts natural language: type today, tomorrow, next monday, in 3 days, or pick from the calendar.
- Coral / orange / green / blue / purple / white color tags match the in-app palette.
-
⌘ ⏎ to submit and immediately create another task.
Setup
- Install the Kofa mobile app from the App Store / Play Store and sign in.
- Open Settings → Personal access tokens → Create new token, label it "Raycast", and copy the token. The token is shown only once.
- Open Raycast preferences for Kofa and paste the token into Personal Access Token.
Tokens can be revoked at any time from the same settings screen.
Self-hosted Kofa
The default API endpoint is
https://api.kofa.dev. Override it via the API Base URL preference if you're running your own backend.