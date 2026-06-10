Kofa for Raycast

Capture tasks into Kofa — the minimalist todo and day planner — without leaving your keyboard.

Features

Add Task command with title, optional notes, due date and color.

command with title, optional notes, due date and color. Due date accepts natural language: type today, tomorrow, next monday, in 3 days, or pick from the calendar.

Coral / orange / green / blue / purple / white color tags match the in-app palette.

⌘ ⏎ to submit and immediately create another task.

Setup

Install the Kofa mobile app from the App Store / Play Store and sign in. Open Settings → Personal access tokens → Create new token, label it "Raycast", and copy the token. The token is shown only once. Open Raycast preferences for Kofa and paste the token into Personal Access Token.

Tokens can be revoked at any time from the same settings screen.

Self-hosted Kofa