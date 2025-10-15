forScore

Manage forScore from Raycast

Features

Next Page : Navigate to the next page in forScore

: Navigate to the next page in forScore Previous Page: Navigate to the previous page in forScore

Requirements

forScore must be installed on your Mac

Bundle ID: com.mgsdevelopment.forscore

Setup

Disable Half-Page Turns in forScore

For direct page navigation without intermediate scrolling:

Open forScore Double-tap the center of the page or tap the grid icon in the title bar In the Display Options overlay, tap the "Half-Page Turns" button to disable it The background should become dark when disabled

This ensures Next Page and Previous Page commands jump directly to pages without scrolling through half-page increments

Commands

Page Navigation

Next Page - Navigate to the next page ( forscore://action?type=nextpage )

- Navigate to the next page ( ) Previous Page - Navigate to the previous page ( forscore://action?type=prevpage )

- Navigate to the previous page ( ) Go to Page - Jump to a specific page number with an argument ( forscore://open?page={number} )

Setlist Navigation

Next Score in Setlist - Navigate to the next score in the setlist ( forscore://action?type=nextitem )

- Navigate to the next score in the setlist ( ) Previous Score in Setlist - Navigate to the previous score in the setlist ( forscore://action?type=previtem )

Library Management

Browse Scores - Browse and search your entire forScore library

Setup Library Browsing

To browse your forScore library in Raycast:

Export metadata from forScore: Open forScore

Tap Værktøj (Tools) → Backup → Scroll icon (top left)

Choose "Export CSV"

Save the file anywhere (Downloads, Desktop, etc.) Configure in Raycast: Search for "Browse Scores" in Raycast

Press Cmd+, to open Extension Preferences

to open Extension Preferences Select the exported CSV file in "CSV Backup File" field

Close preferences Browse your scores: Search for "Browse Scores" in Raycast

Search through all your scores

Press Enter to open a score in forScore

Note: Re-export the CSV from forScore whenever you add new scores. Raycast will automatically pick up the changes if you save to the same file path.