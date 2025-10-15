StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
forScore

Manage forScore directly from Raycast
Per Nielsen Tikær
Overview

forScore

Manage forScore from Raycast

Features

  • Next Page: Navigate to the next page in forScore
  • Previous Page: Navigate to the previous page in forScore

Requirements

  • forScore must be installed on your Mac
  • Bundle ID: com.mgsdevelopment.forscore

Setup

Disable Half-Page Turns in forScore

For direct page navigation without intermediate scrolling:

  1. Open forScore
  2. Double-tap the center of the page or tap the grid icon in the title bar
  3. In the Display Options overlay, tap the "Half-Page Turns" button to disable it
    • The background should become dark when disabled
    • This ensures Next Page and Previous Page commands jump directly to pages without scrolling through half-page increments

Commands

Page Navigation

  • Next Page - Navigate to the next page (forscore://action?type=nextpage)
  • Previous Page - Navigate to the previous page (forscore://action?type=prevpage)
  • Go to Page - Jump to a specific page number with an argument (forscore://open?page={number})

Setlist Navigation

  • Next Score in Setlist - Navigate to the next score in the setlist (forscore://action?type=nextitem)
  • Previous Score in Setlist - Navigate to the previous score in the setlist (forscore://action?type=previtem)

Library Management

  • Browse Scores - Browse and search your entire forScore library

Setup Library Browsing

To browse your forScore library in Raycast:

  1. Export metadata from forScore:

    • Open forScore
    • Tap Værktøj (Tools) → Backup → Scroll icon (top left)
    • Choose "Export CSV"
    • Save the file anywhere (Downloads, Desktop, etc.)

  2. Configure in Raycast:

    • Search for "Browse Scores" in Raycast
    • Press Cmd+, to open Extension Preferences
    • Select the exported CSV file in "CSV Backup File" field
    • Close preferences

  3. Browse your scores:

    • Search for "Browse Scores" in Raycast
    • Search through all your scores
    • Press Enter to open a score in forScore

Note: Re-export the CSV from forScore whenever you add new scores. Raycast will automatically pick up the changes if you save to the same file path.

Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
Media
