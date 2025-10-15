Manage forScore from Raycast
For direct page navigation without intermediate scrolling:
Next Page and
Previous Page commands jump directly to pages without scrolling through half-page increments
Next Page - Navigate to the next page (
forscore://action?type=nextpage)
Previous Page - Navigate to the previous page (
forscore://action?type=prevpage)
Go to Page - Jump to a specific page number with an argument (
forscore://open?page={number})
Next Score in Setlist - Navigate to the next score in the setlist (
forscore://action?type=nextitem)
Previous Score in Setlist - Navigate to the previous score in the setlist (
forscore://action?type=previtem)
Browse Scores - Browse and search your entire forScore library
To browse your forScore library in Raycast:
Export metadata from forScore:
Configure in Raycast:
Cmd+, to open Extension Preferences
Browse your scores:
Note: Re-export the CSV from forScore whenever you add new scores. Raycast will automatically pick up the changes if you save to the same file path.