Extension Icon

Danish Tax Calculator

Calculate your payment after taxes
AvatarPer Nielsen Tikær
New
Overview

Danish Tax Calculator

A Raycast extension to quickly calculate your payment after taxes in Denmark.

Features

  • 🧮 Calculate net salary after AM-bidrag and taxes
  • 💾 Store calculation history
  • 📋 Quick copy/paste of results
  • ⚡️ Support for quick calculations with multiplication (e.g., "37.5 * 150")

Calculate Payment

  1. Use the "Calculate Payment" command
  2. Enter your income (supports both hourly rate calculations like "37.5 * 150" or direct amounts)
  3. Optionally specify:
    • Tax percentage (if different from default)
    • Deductions
  4. View the calculated results showing:
    • Gross income
    • AM-bidrag (8%)
    • Taxable income
    • Tax amount
    • Net salary

View History

  • Use the "View Calculation History" command to see your last 10 calculations
  • Delete individual calculations or clear entire history

Configuration

Preferences

  • Default Percentage: Set your default tax percentage
  • Default Action: Choose whether to copy or paste the result by default
    • Copy to Clipboard
    • Paste to Active Application
