Arc Helper

Search items, quests, events, and traders for Arc Raiders
Arc Helper

A Raycast extension for Arc Raiders that lets you quickly search items, quests, enemies, events, and more.

Commands

CommandDescription
Search ItemsBrowse 500+ items with pagination and type filtering
Search ARCsView ARC enemy types and their descriptions
Search QuestsBrowse quests with objectives and rewards
Event TimersView active/upcoming events sorted by time, filterable by map
TradersBrowse trader inventories with prices
Open MapQuick access to interactive maps (Dam, Spaceport, Buried City, Blue Gate, Stella Montis)

API

This extension uses the free MetaForge Arc Raiders API.

All game data is provided by MetaForge. Please visit metaforge.app/arc-raiders for the full interactive experience.

Installation

git clone https://github.com/pcho/arc-helper.git
cd arc-helper
npm install
npm run dev

Made with Claude

This extension was built entirely with Claude Code by Anthropic.

License

MIT - Do whatever you want with this code.

Contributors1
Avatarpernielsentikaer
Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
Fun
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
