Arc Helper

A Raycast extension for Arc Raiders that lets you quickly search items, quests, enemies, events, and more.

Commands

Command Description Search Items Browse 500+ items with pagination and type filtering Search ARCs View ARC enemy types and their descriptions Search Quests Browse quests with objectives and rewards Event Timers View active/upcoming events sorted by time, filterable by map Traders Browse trader inventories with prices Open Map Quick access to interactive maps (Dam, Spaceport, Buried City, Blue Gate, Stella Montis)

API

This extension uses the free MetaForge Arc Raiders API.

All game data is provided by MetaForge. Please visit metaforge.app/arc-raiders for the full interactive experience.

Installation

git clone https://github.com/pcho/arc-helper.git cd arc-helper npm install npm run dev

Made with Claude

This extension was built entirely with Claude Code by Anthropic.

License

MIT - Do whatever you want with this code.