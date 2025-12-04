A Raycast extension for Arc Raiders that lets you quickly search items, quests, enemies, events, and more.
|Command
|Description
|Search Items
|Browse 500+ items with pagination and type filtering
|Search ARCs
|View ARC enemy types and their descriptions
|Search Quests
|Browse quests with objectives and rewards
|Event Timers
|View active/upcoming events sorted by time, filterable by map
|Traders
|Browse trader inventories with prices
|Open Map
|Quick access to interactive maps (Dam, Spaceport, Buried City, Blue Gate, Stella Montis)
This extension uses the free MetaForge Arc Raiders API.
All game data is provided by MetaForge. Please visit metaforge.app/arc-raiders for the full interactive experience.
git clone https://github.com/pcho/arc-helper.git
cd arc-helper
npm install
npm run dev
This extension was built entirely with Claude Code by Anthropic.
MIT - Do whatever you want with this code.