Get a link to play Wordle with your own word, and share it with others.
Words can be of any length.
Uses https://mywordle.strivemath.com/
Easy New File
Quickly create file in the open Finder window.
Spotify Player
Spotify's most common features, now at your fingertips. Search for music and podcasts, browse your library, and control the playback. Glance at what's currently playing directly from the menu bar.
Notion
The fastest way to search, create and update Notion pages.
Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.