Stay on top of your Mollie Business with Raycast. Check your latest revenue, see upcoming payouts, manage subscriptions, and generate payment links without opening the dashboard.
Keep track of your daily sales revenue right in your menu bar. See the total amount and number of transactions at a glance.
Browse your latest 250 payments with powerful filtering by status (paid, open, pending, failed, refunded, etc.). Quickly refund payments, open them in the Mollie dashboard, or copy payment details.
Manage all your recurring subscriptions across customers in one view. Filter by status (active, pending, suspended, completed, canceled), cancel subscriptions, and see upcoming payment dates.
Generate payment links instantly. Set custom amounts, descriptions, and expiry dates. Links are automatically copied to your clipboard.
This extension uses OAuth to connect to your Mollie account. On first use, you'll be prompted to authorize access through Mollie's secure login.