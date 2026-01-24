Mollie

Stay on top of your Mollie Business with Raycast. Check your latest revenue, see upcoming payouts, manage subscriptions, and generate payment links without opening the dashboard.

Features

Menu Bar Revenue

Keep track of your daily sales revenue right in your menu bar. See the total amount and number of transactions at a glance.

View Payments

Browse your latest 250 payments with powerful filtering by status (paid, open, pending, failed, refunded, etc.). Quickly refund payments, open them in the Mollie dashboard, or copy payment details.

View Subscriptions

Manage all your recurring subscriptions across customers in one view. Filter by status (active, pending, suspended, completed, canceled), cancel subscriptions, and see upcoming payment dates.

Create Payment Link

Generate payment links instantly. Set custom amounts, descriptions, and expiry dates. Links are automatically copied to your clipboard.

Setup

This extension uses OAuth to connect to your Mollie account. On first use, you'll be prompted to authorize access through Mollie's secure login.