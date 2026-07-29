Search Mobbin for screens, product flows, and website sections without leaving Raycast.
Unofficial extension. This community project is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or operated by Mobbin. “Mobbin” and the Mobbin logo belong to their respective owner. You use the extension with your own Mobbin account or API key.
|Command
|Availability
|Description
|Search Mobbin
|REST or OAuth MCP
|Search iOS and web screens.
|Search Selected Text
|REST or OAuth MCP
|Use editable selected text as a screen query. Text over 500 characters is blocked before transmission.
|Search Mobbin Flows
|OAuth MCP
|Search multi-step flows and open their ordered screens.
|Search Mobbin Sections
|OAuth MCP
|Search website sections such as pricing pages and footers.
New installations default to OAuth MCP. Existing installations keep their stored authentication preference.
|Mode
|Mobbin plan
|Capabilities
|OAuth MCP
|Pro, Team, or Enterprise
|Screens, flows, and sections through Mobbin’s Streamable HTTP MCP server. Raycast handles OAuth, dynamic client registration, PKCE, refresh tokens, and secure token storage.
|REST API Key
|Team or Enterprise
|Screen search through
POST /v1/screens/search. Mobbin’s documented REST API does not expose flows or sections.
Choose the mode in the extension preferences. In OAuth mode, open any search command and run Connect Mobbin OAuth from the action panel. To revoke the server-side grant later, use Manage or Revoke Mobbin Access or visit Mobbin MCP settings. Local Disconnect removes Raycast’s stored credentials but does not revoke the Mobbin-side grant.
Official references: Mobbin overview, REST screen search, MCP integration, and rate limits.
Queries are trimmed and must contain 1–500 characters. Search starts 700 ms
after typing stops. Superseded requests are cancelled, successful results are
cached in memory for two minutes, and rate-limit responses are retried at most
three times while respecting
Retry-After.
Mobbin image URLs can expire. The extension therefore separates three types of files:
~/Downloads.
Images must be served over HTTPS with an
image/* content type and are limited
to 25 MB. Temporary cache files older than 30 days are pruned, with at most 200
nonfavorite files retained. Search and flow grids show all result metadata
immediately, then cache and reveal remote images one at a time. Changing the
query cancels the old image queue, while already cached images appear
immediately.
Requires macOS, Raycast, and a current Node.js LTS release.
npm ci
npm run typecheck
npm run eslint
npm run format:check
npm test
npm run lint
npm run build
The test fixtures contain only synthetic structural values. Never commit Mobbin credentials, authorization parameters, signed URLs, or downloaded reference images.
MIT © Niklas Schmidt