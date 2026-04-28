Manage your Backlog.md tasks directly from Raycast. Browse, create, search, edit, and change task status across multiple projects without leaving Raycast.
npm install -g backlog.md
backlog init
On first launch, you'll be prompted to configure two preferences:
/Users/you/Dev/ProjectA, /Users/you/Dev/ProjectB). Tilde paths like
~/Dev/ProjectA are also supported.
backlog binary. Defaults to
/opt/homebrew/bin/backlog. If you installed via npm globally, you can find it with
which backlog.
Browse all tasks grouped by status (To Do, In Progress, Done, Blocked). Use the action panel to filter by status or priority. If you have multiple projects configured, switch between them with the dropdown in the search bar.
|Shortcut
|Action
↵
|View task details
⇧⌘S
|Start task (In Progress)
⇧⌘D
|Complete task (Done)
⌘R
|Refresh list
Full-featured task creation form supporting all
backlog task create options:
⌘A to add more fields
⌘D to add more fields
⌘R /
⇧⌘D to add more
--ref)
Full-text search powered by the Backlog.md index. Results are ranked by relevance and show status and priority at a glance. Press
↵ to view full task details.
Configure multiple project paths in preferences. The extension remembers your last selected project across launches using Raycast's persistent cache. Switch projects from the dropdown in the search bar (List/Search) or the form dropdown (Create).