StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

ArchiSteamFarm

Interact with your locally hosted ASF instance via Raycast!
Avatarnazzy wazzy (lu)
New
Install Extension
Overview

ArchiSteamFarm Raycast Extension

Interact with your locally hosted ArchiSteamFarm (ASF) instance directly from Raycast!

Features

  • Dashboard: View summary of your ASF instance and manage your bots.
  • Copy 2FA: Quickly copy 2FA tokens from your bots to your clipboard.

Prerequisites

  • You must have a running instance of ArchiSteamFarm (ASF).
  • IPC (Inter-Process Communication) must be enabled and accessible on your ASF instance.
    • Ensure IPC is set to true in your ASF.json configuration.
    • Review the ASF IPC Wiki for setup details.

Configuration

This extension requires the following configuration:

  1. ASF URL: The URL where your ASF IPC is hosted (default: http://localhost:1242).
  2. IPC Password: Your ASF IPC password (if one is set).

Installation

Install from the Raycast Store.

Compatibility
  • Windows
Categories
Developer Tools
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Video Downloader logo

Video Downloader

Download videos from YouTube, 𝕏, Twitch, Instagram, Bilibili and more

YouTube logo

YouTube

Search Videos, Channels, and more

Todoist logo

Todoist

Check your Todoist tasks and quickly create new ones

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
ManifestoCustomersCareersTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAcceptable Use PolicyDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.