ArchiSteamFarm Raycast Extension
Interact with your locally hosted ArchiSteamFarm (ASF) instance directly from Raycast!
Features
- Dashboard: View summary of your ASF instance and manage your bots.
- Copy 2FA: Quickly copy 2FA tokens from your bots to your clipboard.
Prerequisites
- You must have a running instance of ArchiSteamFarm (ASF).
- IPC (Inter-Process Communication) must be enabled and accessible on your ASF instance.
- Ensure
IPC is set to
true in your
ASF.json configuration.
- Review the ASF IPC Wiki for setup details.
Configuration
This extension requires the following configuration:
- ASF URL: The URL where your ASF IPC is hosted (default:
http://localhost:1242).
- IPC Password: Your ASF IPC password (if one is set).
Installation
Install from the Raycast Store.