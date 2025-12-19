ArchiSteamFarm Raycast Extension

Interact with your locally hosted ArchiSteamFarm (ASF) instance directly from Raycast!

Features

Dashboard : View summary of your ASF instance and manage your bots.

: View summary of your ASF instance and manage your bots. Copy 2FA: Quickly copy 2FA tokens from your bots to your clipboard.

Prerequisites

You must have a running instance of ArchiSteamFarm (ASF) .

. IPC (Inter-Process Communication) must be enabled and accessible on your ASF instance. Ensure IPC is set to true in your ASF.json configuration. Review the ASF IPC Wiki for setup details.

must be enabled and accessible on your ASF instance.

Configuration

This extension requires the following configuration:

ASF URL: The URL where your ASF IPC is hosted (default: http://localhost:1242 ). IPC Password: Your ASF IPC password (if one is set).

Installation

Install from the Raycast Store.