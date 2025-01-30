Swipe Photo Cleaner

Clean your photo library with fast swipe decisions. Review photos one by one and keep or trash them with simple keyboard shortcuts.

Features

Swipe-style review - Go through photos one at a time, like swiping on a dating app

- Go through photos one at a time, like swiping on a dating app Keyboard-first - Keep with Cmd+Right , trash with Cmd+Left , undo with Cmd+Z

- Keep with , trash with , undo with Safe - Files move to Trash (not permanently deleted), with full undo support during review

- Files move to Trash (not permanently deleted), with full undo support during review Put Back support - Trashed files return to their original location when restored from macOS Trash

- Trashed files return to their original location when restored from macOS Trash Recursive scanning - Scans subfolders automatically

- Scans subfolders automatically Finder integration - Review photos directly from your Finder selection

- Review photos directly from your Finder selection Session summary - See how many photos you kept, trashed, and how much space you freed

Commands

Command Description Review Photos Scan a folder and review all photos Review Finder Selection Review images currently selected in Finder

Keyboard Shortcuts

Action Shortcut Keep Enter or Cmd + Right Arrow Move to Trash Cmd + Left Arrow Undo Cmd + Z Quick Look Cmd + Y Show in Finder Cmd + F

Preferences

Name Description Required Default Photos Directory Folder to scan automatically when opening Review Photos No

Supported Formats

JPG, JPEG, PNG, GIF, BMP, TIFF, WebP, HEIC, HEIF, AVIF, SVG, ICO