Swipe Photo Cleaner
Clean your photo library with fast swipe decisions. Review photos one by one and keep or trash them with simple keyboard shortcuts.
Features
- Swipe-style review - Go through photos one at a time, like swiping on a dating app
- Keyboard-first - Keep with
Cmd+Right, trash with
Cmd+Left, undo with
Cmd+Z
- Safe - Files move to Trash (not permanently deleted), with full undo support during review
- Put Back support - Trashed files return to their original location when restored from macOS Trash
- Recursive scanning - Scans subfolders automatically
- Finder integration - Review photos directly from your Finder selection
- Session summary - See how many photos you kept, trashed, and how much space you freed
Commands
|Command
|Description
|Review Photos
|Scan a folder and review all photos
|Review Finder Selection
|Review images currently selected in Finder
Keyboard Shortcuts
|Action
|Shortcut
|Keep
Enter or
Cmd + Right Arrow
|Move to Trash
Cmd + Left Arrow
|Undo
Cmd + Z
|Quick Look
Cmd + Y
|Show in Finder
Cmd + F
Preferences
|Name
|Description
|Required
|Default Photos Directory
|Folder to scan automatically when opening Review Photos
|No
Supported Formats
JPG, JPEG, PNG, GIF, BMP, TIFF, WebP, HEIC, HEIF, AVIF, SVG, ICO