YouTube Search Extension for Raycast

YouTube search with autosuggestions is an extension for Raycast.

Features

YouTube search with autosuggestions

Search selected text directly

Search history management

Clipboard fallback when no text is selected

Preferences

Remember Search History : Enable/disable storing search history locally

: Enable/disable storing search history locally Use Clipboard Fallback: When no text is selected, fall back to using clipboard content for search

Please note

The extension will fail if you have the "Limit IP Address Tracking" setting enabled in System Preferences > Network.

Author

Muhammet Akay (muhammetakay)

Credits

This project is a fork of Google Search.

Original work by Matthew Blode (mblode).