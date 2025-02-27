YouTube Search Extension for Raycast
YouTube search with autosuggestions is an extension for Raycast.
Features
- YouTube search with autosuggestions
- Search selected text directly
- Search history management
- Clipboard fallback when no text is selected
Preferences
- Remember Search History: Enable/disable storing search history locally
- Use Clipboard Fallback: When no text is selected, fall back to using clipboard content for search
Please note
The extension will fail if you have the "Limit IP Address Tracking" setting enabled in System Preferences > Network.
Author
Muhammet Akay (muhammetakay)
Credits
This project is a fork of Google Search.
Original work by Matthew Blode (mblode).