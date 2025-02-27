StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

YouTube Search

YouTube search with autosuggestions
AvatarMuhammet Akay
New
Install Extension
Overview

YouTube Search Extension for Raycast

YouTube search with autosuggestions is an extension for Raycast.

Features

  • YouTube search with autosuggestions
  • Search selected text directly
  • Search history management
  • Clipboard fallback when no text is selected

Preferences

  • Remember Search History: Enable/disable storing search history locally
  • Use Clipboard Fallback: When no text is selected, fall back to using clipboard content for search

Please note

The extension will fail if you have the "Limit IP Address Tracking" setting enabled in System Preferences > Network.

Author

Muhammet Akay (muhammetakay)

Credits

This project is a fork of Google Search.
Original work by Matthew Blode (mblode).

Categories
Web
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.