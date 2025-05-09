A Raycast extension that integrates with the zoxide command-line tool by Ajeet D'Souza.
Search through your most frequently accessed directories using the same zoxide + fzf combination used in the interactive version of the zoxide command right from within Raycast. Directories opened via the extension will have their score increased the same as if they were accessed via the command line.
History is shared between Raycast and your command line, so accessing directories via one influences the scores of the other. Don't want one of the results, or need to add a new folder to the list? Menu options and commands are provided to remove entries from the database as well as add the directory of the current Finder window to the zoxide database.
If a search returns no results you have the option to search for directories via Spotlight instead. Results are returned just the same, but show a score of
0.0 as they haven't yet been scored in zoxide. Directories opened via the Spotlight results will be added to zoxide for scoring and future use.