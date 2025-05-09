Raycast Zoxide

A Raycast extension that integrates with the zoxide command-line tool by Ajeet D'Souza.

Requirements

zoxide

fzf - zoxide dependency. If you have a working copy of zoxide you likely have fzf as well

Features

Overview

Quickly search through your most-used directories and open selections in Finder

Remove results directly from Raycast

Add new directories to zoxide via Raycast & Finder

Use Spotlight directory searching for folders not yet in your zoxide database

Searching & Accessing Directories

Search through your most frequently accessed directories using the same zoxide + fzf combination used in the interactive version of the zoxide command right from within Raycast. Directories opened via the extension will have their score increased the same as if they were accessed via the command line.

History is shared between Raycast and your command line, so accessing directories via one influences the scores of the other. Don't want one of the results, or need to add a new folder to the list? Menu options and commands are provided to remove entries from the database as well as add the directory of the current Finder window to the zoxide database.

Using Spotlight as Fallback