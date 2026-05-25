Mail Finder
Find verified professional email addresses from Raycast. Search by name and company, browse employees at a domain, and revisit past lookups—all powered by Mail-Finder.org.
Platforms: macOS, Windows
Features
- Email lookup — First name, last name, and company domain with verification status
- Rich profiles — Job history, LinkedIn, location, and company metadata (size, funding, revenue, description)
- Company discovery — Autocomplete company names to domains (no need to guess
acme.com)
- Employee directory — List people at a domain, filter by department, load more pages
- Search history — Rerun past email and company searches, view cached results, clear history
- Credits — Remaining API balance shown in forms
Setup
- Sign up and create an API key at Mail-Finder.org (keys start with
mf_).
- Install the extension from the Raycast Store or run it locally with
npm run dev.
- Open Raycast → Extensions → Mail Finder → Configure Extension and paste your API key.
- Run any Mail Finder command. If the key is missing, the extension prompts you to open preferences.
API usage consumes credits on your Mail-Finder.org account. Each successful enrich/search deducts according to your plan.
Commands
Find Email
Look up one person’s verified email.
- Run Find Email (or pass arguments: first name, last name, domain).
- If you did not pass a domain, search for a company by name or enter a domain manually.
- Submit first name, last name, and domain.
- Review the result: email (with verified status), experience, company sidebar, and actions to Copy Email or Copy LinkedIn URL.
Tip: Pre-fill fields from other workflows using Raycast command arguments (
firstName,
lastName,
domain).
Browse Employees
Discover people at a company before enriching an individual.
- Run Browse Employees (optional argument:
domain).
- Pick a company via autocomplete or enter a domain.
- Browse employees grouped by department; use the search bar and department dropdown to narrow the list.
- Load More Employees when additional pages are available.
- Select someone to run a full email enrich (same detail view as Find Email).
Company searches are saved to history with cached employee lists for quick return visits.
Search History
Manage prior lookups.
- Email searches — Rerun Find Email, open cached results, copy emails, or remove entries.
- Company searches — Reopen employee lists, copy domains, or delete entries.
- Filters — All, email only, company only, success, or error.
- Clear — Remove individual items or wipe email/company history in bulk.
Keyboard shortcuts
|Action
|Shortcut
|Copy LinkedIn URL (result view)
⌘
L
|Close result / go back
⌘
B
Development
npm install
npm run dev # Run in Raycast with hot reload
npm run lint # ESLint
npm run build # Production build
Set your API key in extension preferences before testing API calls.
Third-party services
Mail-Finder.org (required)
- Base URL:
https://api.mail-finder.org
- Auth: API key in extension preferences (
X-API-Key)
- Used for: Person enrich, employee search, credits balance
- Data sent: Names, domains, and search parameters you enter; your API key on authenticated requests
Clearout (company autocomplete)
In addition to the Mail-Finder.org API, this extension makes unauthenticated calls to Clearout for company-name autocomplete:
- Endpoint:
https://api.clearout.io/public/companies/autocomplete
- Used by:
searchCompanyByName in
src/api/clearout-client.ts
- Purpose: Resolve a typed company name to a domain (and logo) so users can search without knowing the exact domain.
- Auth / cost: Public endpoint; no API key or credits required.
- Data sent: The query string typed into the company field. No personal data or Mail-Finder API keys are transmitted.
License
MIT