Mail Finder

Find verified professional email addresses from Raycast. Search by name and company, browse employees at a domain, and revisit past lookups—all powered by Mail-Finder.org.

Platforms: macOS, Windows

Features

Email lookup — First name, last name, and company domain with verification status

— First name, last name, and company domain with verification status Rich profiles — Job history, LinkedIn, location, and company metadata (size, funding, revenue, description)

— Job history, LinkedIn, location, and company metadata (size, funding, revenue, description) Company discovery — Autocomplete company names to domains (no need to guess acme.com )

— Autocomplete company names to domains (no need to guess ) Employee directory — List people at a domain, filter by department, load more pages

— List people at a domain, filter by department, load more pages Search history — Rerun past email and company searches, view cached results, clear history

— Rerun past email and company searches, view cached results, clear history Credits — Remaining API balance shown in forms

Setup

Sign up and create an API key at Mail-Finder.org (keys start with mf_ ). Install the extension from the Raycast Store or run it locally with npm run dev . Open Raycast → Extensions → Mail Finder → Configure Extension and paste your API key. Run any Mail Finder command. If the key is missing, the extension prompts you to open preferences.

API usage consumes credits on your Mail-Finder.org account. Each successful enrich/search deducts according to your plan.

Commands

Find Email

Look up one person’s verified email.

Run Find Email (or pass arguments: first name, last name, domain). If you did not pass a domain, search for a company by name or enter a domain manually. Submit first name, last name, and domain. Review the result: email (with verified status), experience, company sidebar, and actions to Copy Email or Copy LinkedIn URL.

Tip: Pre-fill fields from other workflows using Raycast command arguments ( firstName , lastName , domain ).

Browse Employees

Discover people at a company before enriching an individual.

Run Browse Employees (optional argument: domain ). Pick a company via autocomplete or enter a domain. Browse employees grouped by department; use the search bar and department dropdown to narrow the list. Load More Employees when additional pages are available. Select someone to run a full email enrich (same detail view as Find Email).

Company searches are saved to history with cached employee lists for quick return visits.

Search History

Manage prior lookups.

Email searches — Rerun Find Email , open cached results, copy emails, or remove entries.

— Rerun , open cached results, copy emails, or remove entries. Company searches — Reopen employee lists, copy domains, or delete entries.

— Reopen employee lists, copy domains, or delete entries. Filters — All, email only, company only, success, or error.

— All, email only, company only, success, or error. Clear — Remove individual items or wipe email/company history in bulk.

Keyboard shortcuts

Action Shortcut Copy LinkedIn URL (result view) ⌘ L Close result / go back ⌘ B

Development

npm install npm run dev # Run in Raycast with hot reload npm run lint # ESLint npm run build # Production build

Set your API key in extension preferences before testing API calls.

Third-party services

Mail-Finder.org (required)

Base URL: https://api.mail-finder.org

Auth: API key in extension preferences ( X-API-Key )

API key in extension preferences ( ) Used for: Person enrich, employee search, credits balance

Person enrich, employee search, credits balance Data sent: Names, domains, and search parameters you enter; your API key on authenticated requests

Clearout (company autocomplete)

In addition to the Mail-Finder.org API, this extension makes unauthenticated calls to Clearout for company-name autocomplete:

Endpoint: https://api.clearout.io/public/companies/autocomplete

Used by: searchCompanyByName in src/api/clearout-client.ts

in Purpose: Resolve a typed company name to a domain (and logo) so users can search without knowing the exact domain.

Resolve a typed company name to a domain (and logo) so users can search without knowing the exact domain. Auth / cost: Public endpoint; no API key or credits required.

Public endpoint; no API key or credits required. Data sent: The query string typed into the company field. No personal data or Mail-Finder API keys are transmitted.

License

MIT