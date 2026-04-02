🔗 S.EE for Raycast
A powerful Raycast extension that integrates with S.EE, bringing URL shortening, text sharing, and file uploading right into your Raycast launcher. Share anything in seconds — a link, a code snippet, or a file — all from your keyboard.
📸 Screenshots
|Create Short URL
|Upload File
|Manage History (Text)
|Manage History (File)
✨ Features
Core Features
- URL Shortening: Create short URLs with custom slugs, password protection, expiry dates, and tag support
- Text Sharing: Share plain text, source code, or Markdown snippets with a shareable link
- File Upload: Upload files with custom domains and optional private access
- Quick Share: Instantly share clipboard content or selected Finder files — auto-detects URLs, text, or files
Additional Conveniences
- History Management: Browse, search, and manage all your shared items in one place
- One-Click Copy: Short URLs are automatically copied to your clipboard after creation
- Multi-Domain Support: Use different custom domains for URLs, text, and file shares
- Detail Preview: View metadata, URLs, and file previews directly within Raycast
- Keyboard-First: Fully keyboard-accessible for maximum efficiency
- Delete from S.EE: Remove shared items directly from the history view
📑 Prerequisites
Before you begin, ensure you have the following:
- An S.EE account with API access
- Raycast installed on your macOS system
📥 Installation
Option 1: Raycast Store
Install directly from the Raycast Store.
Option 2: Manual Installation
git clone https://github.com/missuo/raycast-sdotee.git
cd raycast-sdotee
npm install && npm run dev
🚦 Configuration
After installation, configure the extension with your S.EE credentials:
- Open Raycast Settings
- Navigate to the Extensions tab
- Find S.EE in the list of installed extensions
- Enter your configuration:
|Setting
|Required
|Description
|API Key
|✅
|Your S.EE API key
|API Base URL
|❌
|Custom API endpoint (default:
https://s.ee/api/v1)
|Default URL Domain
|❌
|Default domain for short URLs (e.g.
s.ee)
|Default Text Domain
|❌
|Default domain for text shares (e.g.
s.ee)
|Default File Domain
|❌
|Default domain for file uploads (e.g.
fs.to)
🎯 Usage
Create Short URL
Shorten any URL with optional settings:
- Select a domain from your available S.EE domains
- Set a custom slug for a memorable link
- Add a title, password, or expiry date
- Assign tags for organization
The short URL is automatically copied to your clipboard.
Create Text Share
Share text content as a hosted page:
- Enter a title (required) and content
- Choose a text type: Plain Text, Source Code, or Markdown
- Optionally set a custom slug, password, or expiry date
Upload File
Upload a file to S.EE:
- Pick a file using the native file picker
- Choose a domain and optional custom slug
- Toggle private mode for restricted access
Quick Share
The fastest way to share — automatically detects what to share:
- Selected Finder file → Uploads the file
- Clipboard file → Uploads the file
- Clipboard URL → Creates a short URL
- Clipboard text → Creates a text share (prompts for a title)
Manage History
View and manage all your shared items:
- Search through your history
- Copy URL or Open in Browser with one action
- Delete items from S.EE or remove them from local history
- Items are organized by type: Short URLs, Text Shares, File Uploads
🔧 Troubleshooting
If you encounter any issues:
- Verify your API Key is correct in the extension settings
- Ensure the API Base URL is reachable (default:
https://s.ee/api/v1)
- Check that you have at least one domain configured in your S.EE account
- Check the Raycast console for error messages
If problems persist, please open an issue on the GitHub repository.
👥 Contributing
Contributions are welcome! Here's how you can contribute:
- Fork the repository
- Create your feature branch:
git checkout -b my-new-feature
- Commit your changes:
git commit -am 'feat: add some feature'
- Push to the branch:
git push origin my-new-feature
- Submit a pull request
📄 License
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.
⭐ Support
If you find this extension helpful, consider:
- Starring the GitHub repository
- Sharing it with others who might find it useful
- Contributing to the project's development