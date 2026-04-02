🔗 S.EE for Raycast

A powerful Raycast extension that integrates with S.EE, bringing URL shortening, text sharing, and file uploading right into your Raycast launcher. Share anything in seconds — a link, a code snippet, or a file — all from your keyboard.

📸 Screenshots

Create Short URL Upload File

Manage History (Text) Manage History (File)

✨ Features

Core Features

URL Shortening : Create short URLs with custom slugs, password protection, expiry dates, and tag support

: Create short URLs with custom slugs, password protection, expiry dates, and tag support Text Sharing : Share plain text, source code, or Markdown snippets with a shareable link

: Share plain text, source code, or Markdown snippets with a shareable link File Upload : Upload files with custom domains and optional private access

: Upload files with custom domains and optional private access Quick Share: Instantly share clipboard content or selected Finder files — auto-detects URLs, text, or files

Additional Conveniences

History Management : Browse, search, and manage all your shared items in one place

: Browse, search, and manage all your shared items in one place One-Click Copy : Short URLs are automatically copied to your clipboard after creation

: Short URLs are automatically copied to your clipboard after creation Multi-Domain Support : Use different custom domains for URLs, text, and file shares

: Use different custom domains for URLs, text, and file shares Detail Preview : View metadata, URLs, and file previews directly within Raycast

: View metadata, URLs, and file previews directly within Raycast Keyboard-First : Fully keyboard-accessible for maximum efficiency

: Fully keyboard-accessible for maximum efficiency Delete from S.EE: Remove shared items directly from the history view

📑 Prerequisites

Before you begin, ensure you have the following:

An S.EE account with API access

Raycast installed on your macOS system

📥 Installation

Option 1: Raycast Store

Install directly from the Raycast Store.

Option 2: Manual Installation

git clone https://github.com/missuo/raycast-sdotee.git cd raycast-sdotee npm install && npm run dev

🚦 Configuration

After installation, configure the extension with your S.EE credentials:

Open Raycast Settings Navigate to the Extensions tab Find S.EE in the list of installed extensions Enter your configuration:

Setting Required Description API Key ✅ Your S.EE API key API Base URL ❌ Custom API endpoint (default: https://s.ee/api/v1 ) Default URL Domain ❌ Default domain for short URLs (e.g. s.ee ) Default Text Domain ❌ Default domain for text shares (e.g. s.ee ) Default File Domain ❌ Default domain for file uploads (e.g. fs.to )

🎯 Usage

Create Short URL

Shorten any URL with optional settings:

Select a domain from your available S.EE domains

from your available S.EE domains Set a custom slug for a memorable link

for a memorable link Add a title , password , or expiry date

, , or Assign tags for organization

The short URL is automatically copied to your clipboard.

Create Text Share

Share text content as a hosted page:

Enter a title (required) and content

(required) and Choose a text type : Plain Text, Source Code, or Markdown

: Plain Text, Source Code, or Markdown Optionally set a custom slug, password, or expiry date

Upload File

Upload a file to S.EE:

Pick a file using the native file picker

using the native file picker Choose a domain and optional custom slug

and optional Toggle private mode for restricted access

Quick Share

The fastest way to share — automatically detects what to share:

Selected Finder file → Uploads the file Clipboard file → Uploads the file Clipboard URL → Creates a short URL Clipboard text → Creates a text share (prompts for a title)

Manage History

View and manage all your shared items:

Search through your history

through your history Copy URL or Open in Browser with one action

or with one action Delete items from S.EE or remove them from local history

items from S.EE or remove them from local history Items are organized by type: Short URLs, Text Shares, File Uploads

🔧 Troubleshooting

If you encounter any issues:

Verify your API Key is correct in the extension settings Ensure the API Base URL is reachable (default: https://s.ee/api/v1 ) Check that you have at least one domain configured in your S.EE account Check the Raycast console for error messages

If problems persist, please open an issue on the GitHub repository.

👥 Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Here's how you can contribute:

Fork the repository Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'feat: add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request

📄 License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.

⭐ Support

If you find this extension helpful, consider: