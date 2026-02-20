OpenCode Sessions

Browse, search, and manage your OpenCode sessions.

View full transcripts, generate summaries, and manage session data directly from Raycast.

Features

Browse all sessions with time-grouped sections (Today, Yesterday, This Week, etc.)

Filter sessions by project

View full conversation transcripts with tool usage details

Generate AI-powered session summaries

Copy transcripts, session IDs, slugs, and resume commands

Open project directories and share links

Delete individual sessions or all sessions for a project

Configuration