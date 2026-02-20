OpenCode Sessions
Browse, search, and manage your OpenCode sessions.
View full transcripts, generate summaries, and manage session data directly from Raycast.
Features
- Browse all sessions with time-grouped sections (Today, Yesterday, This Week, etc.)
- Filter sessions by project
- View full conversation transcripts with tool usage details
- Generate AI-powered session summaries
- Copy transcripts, session IDs, slugs, and resume commands
- Open project directories and share links
- Delete individual sessions or all sessions for a project
Configuration
By default, the extension reads session data from
~/.local/share/opencode/storage.
You can override this path in the extension preferences if your OpenCode data is stored
elsewhere.