Search MusicBrainz for artists, releases, recordings, release groups, labels, and works. View detailed information including discographies, tracklists, cover art, and Wikipedia summaries. Quickly copy MBIDs and other identifiers. Lookup an entity by pasting a MusicBrainz URL or MBID.
You can paste a MusicBrainz URL or bare MBID directly into the search bar:
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0743b15a-3c32-48c8-ad58-cb325350befa
0743b15a-3c32-48c8-ad58-cb325350befa
When a URL is pasted, the entity type is inferred from the URL. For a bare MBID, the extension will resolve the entity type automatically.