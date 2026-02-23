MusicBrainz

Search MusicBrainz for artists, releases, recordings, release groups, labels, and works. View detailed information including discographies, tracklists, cover art, and Wikipedia summaries. Quickly copy MBIDs and other identifiers. Lookup an entity by pasting a MusicBrainz URL or MBID.

Features

Search across all major MusicBrainz entity types

View detailed information with metadata, relationships, and Wikipedia extracts

Cover art display for releases and release groups

Direct lookup by pasting a MusicBrainz URL or MBID

Copy MBIDs, ISRCs, ISNIs, IPIs, ISWCs, and MusicBrainz URLs

Navigate to related entities via the action panel (e.g. artist to release group to release)

Direct Lookup

You can paste a MusicBrainz URL or bare MBID directly into the search bar:

https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0743b15a-3c32-48c8-ad58-cb325350befa

0743b15a-3c32-48c8-ad58-cb325350befa

When a URL is pasted, the entity type is inferred from the URL. For a bare MBID, the extension will resolve the entity type automatically.