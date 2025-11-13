Logos Search
Raycast extension with four commands that open verses, run searches, and browse resources in Logos Bible Software.
Commands
Open Verse in Logos
- Accepts input like
nasb John 3:16 (alias + reference) or
John 3:16 (reference only).
- Resolves Bible version aliases defined in command preferences.
- Builds a ref.ly deep link and opens it in Logos (optional clipboard copy for debugging).
- Validates empty input and unknown aliases with clear toasts.
Search Library
- Reads the local Logos
catalog.db, indexes titles, authors, abbreviations, and resource IDs.
- Provides a Raycast list with fuzzy search, loading state, and quick actions to open or copy links.
- Caches the parsed catalog to speed up future runs and exposes a Rebuild Index action.
- Falls back gracefully when the database is missing or permissions block access.
- Uses a configurable fuzzy match threshold that defaults to
0.3, so you can rely on sensible results without touching preferences on first run.
Logos All Search
- Opens the Logos All Search UI via
https://ref.ly/logos4/Search with
kind=AllSearch and
syntax=v2.
- Accepts any text query and launches the search directly in Logos.
Search Factbook
- Queries Logos'
AutoComplete.db on demand so you can type a couple of letters and immediately see matching Factbook topics (people, places, timelines, themes, etc.).
- Returns the official topic label, category icon, and raw Factbook URI so you always know the exact identifier Logos expects.
- Opens the highlighted topic in Factbook or copies the
logos4:Factbook;ref=… URI for reuse.
Configuration
Version Aliases (Open Verse command)
- Default Version is required (for example
esv).
- Version Aliases accepts either JSON (
{"nasb":"nasb95"}) or comma-separated
alias=version pairs in the preference field.
- Suggested starters you can copy into the preference:
{
"niv": "niv2011",
"nasb": "nasb95",
"msg": "message",
"esv": "esv",
"lsb": "lsb",
"leb": "leb",
"nlt": "nlt",
"kjv": "kjv",
"nkjv": "nkjv",
"rsv": "rsv"
}
- Prefer plain text? Paste the same list as a single comma-separated line:
niv=niv2011, nasb=nasb95, msg=message, esv=esv, lsb=lsb, leb=leb, nlt=nlt, kjv=kjv, nkjv=nkjv, rsv=rsv
- Unknown aliases surface a toast so you can adjust preferences quickly.
Catalog Database (Search Library command)
- Automatically locates the most recent
catalog.db under
~/Library/Application Support/Logos4/Data/*/LibraryCatalog/.
- Provide a custom path in preferences to override auto-discovery (tilde expansion supported).
- Use the Action Panel to rebuild the index after purchasing resources or to reveal the database in Finder.
Fuzzy Match Threshold (Search Library command)
- Defaults to
0.3, which balances recall and precision for most libraries.
- Leave the preference blank to stick with
0.3, then tweak it later from the command settings when you want stricter (closer to
0) or looser (closer to
1) matches.
- The field is optional, so the command never blocks on first launch just to set a number.
AutoComplete Database (Search Factbook command)
- Auto-detects the latest
AutoComplete.db under
~/Library/Application Support/Logos4/Data/*/AutoComplete/.
- Provide a custom path in preferences if your Logos data lives elsewhere (tilde expansion supported).
- Results are fetched live (type ≥2 characters) so updates in Logos become available instantly after reloading the database.
- Uses macOS' built-in
sqlite3 tool under the hood, so the command won't run until Command Line Tools are installed.
Open Schemes
- Verses currently use
ref.ly links for reliability.
- Library resources try
logosres:{id} first and fall back to
logos4:Open?resource={id} if needed.
Troubleshooting
- Launch Logos once so the catalog database exists before running the Search Library command.
- If macOS blocks disk access, grant Raycast (or the Raycast Extension development environment) Full Disk Access and rerun indexing.
- When deep links fail to open Logos, copy the URL from the toast/clipboard and test it in a browser to verify the handler.