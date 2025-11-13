StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Logos Launcher

Opens books, verses or resources in Logos Bible Software
AvatarMichael Marvive
New
Install Extension
Overview

Logos Search

Raycast extension with four commands that open verses, run searches, and browse resources in Logos Bible Software.

Commands

Open Verse in Logos

  • Accepts input like nasb John 3:16 (alias + reference) or John 3:16 (reference only).
  • Resolves Bible version aliases defined in command preferences.
  • Builds a ref.ly deep link and opens it in Logos (optional clipboard copy for debugging).
  • Validates empty input and unknown aliases with clear toasts.

Search Library

  • Reads the local Logos catalog.db, indexes titles, authors, abbreviations, and resource IDs.
  • Provides a Raycast list with fuzzy search, loading state, and quick actions to open or copy links.
  • Caches the parsed catalog to speed up future runs and exposes a Rebuild Index action.
  • Falls back gracefully when the database is missing or permissions block access.
  • Uses a configurable fuzzy match threshold that defaults to 0.3, so you can rely on sensible results without touching preferences on first run.

Logos All Search

  • Opens the Logos All Search UI via https://ref.ly/logos4/Search with kind=AllSearch and syntax=v2.
  • Accepts any text query and launches the search directly in Logos.

Search Factbook

  • Queries Logos' AutoComplete.db on demand so you can type a couple of letters and immediately see matching Factbook topics (people, places, timelines, themes, etc.).
  • Returns the official topic label, category icon, and raw Factbook URI so you always know the exact identifier Logos expects.
  • Opens the highlighted topic in Factbook or copies the logos4:Factbook;ref=… URI for reuse.

Configuration

Version Aliases (Open Verse command)

  • Default Version is required (for example esv).
  • Version Aliases accepts either JSON ({"nasb":"nasb95"}) or comma-separated alias=version pairs in the preference field.
  • Suggested starters you can copy into the preference: 
    {
  "niv": "niv2011",
  "nasb": "nasb95",
  "msg": "message",
  "esv": "esv",
  "lsb": "lsb",
  "leb": "leb",
  "nlt": "nlt",
  "kjv": "kjv",
  "nkjv": "nkjv",
  "rsv": "rsv"
}
  • Prefer plain text? Paste the same list as a single comma-separated line: 
    niv=niv2011, nasb=nasb95, msg=message, esv=esv, lsb=lsb, leb=leb, nlt=nlt, kjv=kjv, nkjv=nkjv, rsv=rsv
  • Unknown aliases surface a toast so you can adjust preferences quickly.

Catalog Database (Search Library command)

  • Automatically locates the most recent catalog.db under ~/Library/Application Support/Logos4/Data/*/LibraryCatalog/.
  • Provide a custom path in preferences to override auto-discovery (tilde expansion supported).
  • Use the Action Panel to rebuild the index after purchasing resources or to reveal the database in Finder.

Fuzzy Match Threshold (Search Library command)

  • Defaults to 0.3, which balances recall and precision for most libraries.
  • Leave the preference blank to stick with 0.3, then tweak it later from the command settings when you want stricter (closer to 0) or looser (closer to 1) matches.
  • The field is optional, so the command never blocks on first launch just to set a number.

AutoComplete Database (Search Factbook command)

  • Auto-detects the latest AutoComplete.db under ~/Library/Application Support/Logos4/Data/*/AutoComplete/.
  • Provide a custom path in preferences if your Logos data lives elsewhere (tilde expansion supported).
  • Results are fetched live (type ≥2 characters) so updates in Logos become available instantly after reloading the database.
  • Uses macOS' built-in sqlite3 tool under the hood, so the command won't run until Command Line Tools are installed.

Open Schemes

  • Verses currently use ref.ly links for reliability.
  • Library resources try logosres:{id} first and fall back to logos4:Open?resource={id} if needed.

Troubleshooting

  • Launch Logos once so the catalog database exists before running the Search Library command.
  • If macOS blocks disk access, grant Raycast (or the Raycast Extension development environment) Full Disk Access and rerun indexing.
  • When deep links fail to open Logos, copy the URL from the toast/clipboard and test it in a browser to verify the handler.
Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Categories
Productivity
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Things logo

Things

Search and manage your Things to-dos from Raycast

ESV Bible logo

ESV Bible

Search the ESV using the ESV A and return Bible text for any valid passage.

Speedtest logo

Speedtest

Test the performance and quality of your internet connection via speedtest.net

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
ManifestoCustomersCareersTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.