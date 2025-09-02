StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Hebrew Date & Zmanim

Hebrew date converter + full Kosher Zmanim with fuzzy search for Raycast.
Avatarmendel g
New
Install Extension
Overview

Hebrew Date & Zmanim Extension for Raycast

A comprehensive Raycast extension for Hebrew/Jewish calendar conversions and zmanim (halachic times) calculations, powered by the KosherJava library.

Features

📅 Date Conversions

Gregorian → Hebrew

  • Convert any Gregorian date to its corresponding Hebrew date
  • "After Sunset" option - Handle Hebrew day transitions properly (Hebrew days begin at sunset)
  • Shows comprehensive information:
    • Hebrew date with full formatting
    • Day of the week
    • Torah portion (parsha) for the week
    • Special days (Rosh Chodesh, Chanukah, Yom Tov, Taanit, Omer count)

Hebrew → Gregorian

  • Convert Hebrew dates to Gregorian dates with dropdown interface
  • No typing errors - Select month from dropdown (includes Adar II for leap years)
  • Defaults to today's Hebrew date for quick reference
  • Comprehensive month support: Nissan through Elul, including leap year months
  • Shows day of week, Torah portion, and special day information

🕐 Zmanim (Halachic Times)

Comprehensive Zmanim Calculations

  • Complete zmanim list - All major halachic times including complex calculations
  • Date picker - Calculate zmanim for any date (defaults to today)
  • Location-based calculations - Accurate times based on your specific location
  • Searchable interface - Quickly find specific zmanim (e.g., "alos", "netz", "shkia")
  • Multiple copy options:
    • Copy just the time (formatted)
    • Copy name + time
    • Copy full datetime
    • Copy all zmanim as JSON

Location Setup

  • Address-based geocoding - Enter "Brooklyn, NY 11225" and get precise coordinates
  • Automatic timezone detection - No manual timezone configuration needed
  • Persistent location - Saves your location for future zmanim calculations
  • Search as you type - Find your location quickly with live search results

Usage

Date Conversions

Convert Gregorian to Hebrew

  1. Open Raycast and type "Gregorian to Hebrew"
  2. Select your date using the date picker (defaults to today)
  3. Check "After Sunset" if it's currently after sunset (for proper Hebrew day)
  4. View comprehensive Hebrew date information including parsha and special days

Convert Hebrew to Gregorian

  1. Open Raycast and type "Hebrew to Gregorian"
  2. Form will default to today's Hebrew date
  3. Adjust day (1-30), select month from dropdown, enter year
  4. Get corresponding Gregorian date with full context

Zmanim Calculations

Setup Location (One-time)

  1. Open Raycast and type "Setup Location"
  2. Search for your address (e.g., "Brooklyn, NY 11213")
  3. Select your location from the results
  4. Location is saved automatically for future use

Get Zmanim

  1. Open Raycast and type "Zmanim for Date"
  2. Browse all zmanim for today, or use ⌘+D to change date
  3. Search for specific times (e.g., "alos", "shkia", "plag")
  4. Copy individual times or export all as JSON

Keyboard Shortcuts

  • ⌘+D: Change date (in zmanim view)
  • ⌘+C: Copy selected item
  • ⌘+⇧+C: Copy formatted version
  • ⌘+←: Go back

Installation

  1. Install the extension from the Raycast Store
  2. Run "Setup Location" to configure your location for zmanim
  3. Use any of the date conversion or zmanim commands

Commands

  • Gregorian to Hebrew - Convert civil dates to Hebrew calendar
  • Hebrew to Gregorian - Convert Hebrew dates to civil calendar
  • Zmanim for Date - Get all halachic times for any date
  • Setup Location - Configure your location for accurate zmanim

Technical Details

Libraries Used

  • KosherJava (kosher-zmanim) - Comprehensive Jewish calendar and zmanim calculations
  • OpenStreetMap Nominatim - Address geocoding for location setup
  • tz-lookup - Automatic timezone detection from coordinates

Development

# Install dependencies
npm install

# Start development server
npm run dev

# Build extension
npm run build

Credits

This extension leverages the powerful KosherJava library for accurate Hebrew calendar and zmanim calculations.

Acknowledgments

  • KosherJava for providing comprehensive Jewish calendar calculations
  • OpenStreetMap for free geocoding services
  • Raycast for creating an excellent platform for productivity extensions

License

MIT

Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
Productivity
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
2FA Code Finder logo

2FA Code Finder

View 2FA codes from iMessage and Email

Screen Saver logo

Screen Saver

Activate screen saver of your Mac.

Remove Background - Powered by Mac logo

Remove Background - Powered by Mac

Remove background from image with the Mac Vision API

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.