Hebrew Date & Zmanim Extension for Raycast

A comprehensive Raycast extension for Hebrew/Jewish calendar conversions and zmanim (halachic times) calculations, powered by the KosherJava library.

Features

📅 Date Conversions

Gregorian → Hebrew

Convert any Gregorian date to its corresponding Hebrew date

"After Sunset" option - Handle Hebrew day transitions properly (Hebrew days begin at sunset)

- Handle Hebrew day transitions properly (Hebrew days begin at sunset) Shows comprehensive information: Hebrew date with full formatting Day of the week Torah portion (parsha) for the week Special days (Rosh Chodesh, Chanukah, Yom Tov, Taanit, Omer count)



Hebrew → Gregorian

Convert Hebrew dates to Gregorian dates with dropdown interface

No typing errors - Select month from dropdown (includes Adar II for leap years)

- Select month from dropdown (includes Adar II for leap years) Defaults to today's Hebrew date for quick reference

for quick reference Comprehensive month support: Nissan through Elul, including leap year months

Shows day of week, Torah portion, and special day information

🕐 Zmanim (Halachic Times)

Comprehensive Zmanim Calculations

Complete zmanim list - All major halachic times including complex calculations

- All major halachic times including complex calculations Date picker - Calculate zmanim for any date (defaults to today)

- Calculate zmanim for any date (defaults to today) Location-based calculations - Accurate times based on your specific location

- Accurate times based on your specific location Searchable interface - Quickly find specific zmanim (e.g., "alos", "netz", "shkia")

- Quickly find specific zmanim (e.g., "alos", "netz", "shkia") Multiple copy options : Copy just the time (formatted) Copy name + time Copy full datetime Copy all zmanim as JSON

:

Location Setup

Address-based geocoding - Enter "Brooklyn, NY 11225" and get precise coordinates

- Enter "Brooklyn, NY 11225" and get precise coordinates Automatic timezone detection - No manual timezone configuration needed

- No manual timezone configuration needed Persistent location - Saves your location for future zmanim calculations

- Saves your location for future zmanim calculations Search as you type - Find your location quickly with live search results

Usage

Date Conversions

Convert Gregorian to Hebrew

Open Raycast and type "Gregorian to Hebrew" Select your date using the date picker (defaults to today) Check "After Sunset" if it's currently after sunset (for proper Hebrew day) View comprehensive Hebrew date information including parsha and special days

Convert Hebrew to Gregorian

Open Raycast and type "Hebrew to Gregorian" Form will default to today's Hebrew date Adjust day (1-30), select month from dropdown, enter year Get corresponding Gregorian date with full context

Zmanim Calculations

Setup Location (One-time)

Open Raycast and type "Setup Location" Search for your address (e.g., "Brooklyn, NY 11213") Select your location from the results Location is saved automatically for future use

Get Zmanim

Open Raycast and type "Zmanim for Date" Browse all zmanim for today, or use ⌘+D to change date Search for specific times (e.g., "alos", "shkia", "plag") Copy individual times or export all as JSON

Keyboard Shortcuts

⌘+D : Change date (in zmanim view)

: Change date (in zmanim view) ⌘+C : Copy selected item

: Copy selected item ⌘+⇧+C : Copy formatted version

: Copy formatted version ⌘+←: Go back

Installation

Install the extension from the Raycast Store Run "Setup Location" to configure your location for zmanim Use any of the date conversion or zmanim commands

Commands

Gregorian to Hebrew - Convert civil dates to Hebrew calendar

- Convert civil dates to Hebrew calendar Hebrew to Gregorian - Convert Hebrew dates to civil calendar

- Convert Hebrew dates to civil calendar Zmanim for Date - Get all halachic times for any date

- Get all halachic times for any date Setup Location - Configure your location for accurate zmanim

Technical Details

Libraries Used

KosherJava (kosher-zmanim) - Comprehensive Jewish calendar and zmanim calculations

- Comprehensive Jewish calendar and zmanim calculations OpenStreetMap Nominatim - Address geocoding for location setup

- Address geocoding for location setup tz-lookup - Automatic timezone detection from coordinates

Development

# Install dependencies npm install # Start development server npm run dev # Build extension npm run build

Credits

This extension leverages the powerful KosherJava library for accurate Hebrew calendar and zmanim calculations.

Acknowledgments

KosherJava for providing comprehensive Jewish calendar calculations

for providing comprehensive Jewish calendar calculations OpenStreetMap for free geocoding services

for free geocoding services Raycast for creating an excellent platform for productivity extensions

License

MIT