Hebrew Date & Zmanim Extension for Raycast
A comprehensive Raycast extension for Hebrew/Jewish calendar conversions and zmanim (halachic times) calculations, powered by the KosherJava library.
Features
📅 Date Conversions
Gregorian → Hebrew
- Convert any Gregorian date to its corresponding Hebrew date
- "After Sunset" option - Handle Hebrew day transitions properly (Hebrew days begin at sunset)
- Shows comprehensive information:
- Hebrew date with full formatting
- Day of the week
- Torah portion (parsha) for the week
- Special days (Rosh Chodesh, Chanukah, Yom Tov, Taanit, Omer count)
Hebrew → Gregorian
- Convert Hebrew dates to Gregorian dates with dropdown interface
- No typing errors - Select month from dropdown (includes Adar II for leap years)
- Defaults to today's Hebrew date for quick reference
- Comprehensive month support: Nissan through Elul, including leap year months
- Shows day of week, Torah portion, and special day information
🕐 Zmanim (Halachic Times)
Comprehensive Zmanim Calculations
- Complete zmanim list - All major halachic times including complex calculations
- Date picker - Calculate zmanim for any date (defaults to today)
- Location-based calculations - Accurate times based on your specific location
- Searchable interface - Quickly find specific zmanim (e.g., "alos", "netz", "shkia")
- Multiple copy options:
- Copy just the time (formatted)
- Copy name + time
- Copy full datetime
- Copy all zmanim as JSON
Location Setup
- Address-based geocoding - Enter "Brooklyn, NY 11225" and get precise coordinates
- Automatic timezone detection - No manual timezone configuration needed
- Persistent location - Saves your location for future zmanim calculations
- Search as you type - Find your location quickly with live search results
Usage
Date Conversions
Convert Gregorian to Hebrew
- Open Raycast and type "Gregorian to Hebrew"
- Select your date using the date picker (defaults to today)
- Check "After Sunset" if it's currently after sunset (for proper Hebrew day)
- View comprehensive Hebrew date information including parsha and special days
Convert Hebrew to Gregorian
- Open Raycast and type "Hebrew to Gregorian"
- Form will default to today's Hebrew date
- Adjust day (1-30), select month from dropdown, enter year
- Get corresponding Gregorian date with full context
Zmanim Calculations
Setup Location (One-time)
- Open Raycast and type "Setup Location"
- Search for your address (e.g., "Brooklyn, NY 11213")
- Select your location from the results
- Location is saved automatically for future use
Get Zmanim
- Open Raycast and type "Zmanim for Date"
- Browse all zmanim for today, or use ⌘+D to change date
- Search for specific times (e.g., "alos", "shkia", "plag")
- Copy individual times or export all as JSON
Keyboard Shortcuts
- ⌘+D: Change date (in zmanim view)
- ⌘+C: Copy selected item
- ⌘+⇧+C: Copy formatted version
- ⌘+←: Go back
Installation
- Install the extension from the Raycast Store
- Run "Setup Location" to configure your location for zmanim
- Use any of the date conversion or zmanim commands
Commands
- Gregorian to Hebrew - Convert civil dates to Hebrew calendar
- Hebrew to Gregorian - Convert Hebrew dates to civil calendar
- Zmanim for Date - Get all halachic times for any date
- Setup Location - Configure your location for accurate zmanim
Technical Details
Libraries Used
- KosherJava (kosher-zmanim) - Comprehensive Jewish calendar and zmanim calculations
- OpenStreetMap Nominatim - Address geocoding for location setup
- tz-lookup - Automatic timezone detection from coordinates
Development
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Start development server
npm run dev
# Build extension
npm run build
Credits
This extension leverages the powerful KosherJava library for accurate Hebrew calendar and zmanim calculations.
Acknowledgments
- KosherJava for providing comprehensive Jewish calendar calculations
- OpenStreetMap for free geocoding services
- Raycast for creating an excellent platform for productivity extensions
License
MIT