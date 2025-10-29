PayNow Raycast Extension

Unofficial Raycast extension for PayNow - a Merchant of Record specializing in digital goods.

Features

Right now, the scope of the extension development's direction is towards: Commonly used features.

Free PayNow features (I can't test paid features, as I'm on the free plan).

Read-only features (no write actions yet).

Only flat, non-cross-feature actions (e.g. View Order from a Product is not supported and not planned as initial scope).

Products List Products View Product Details

Tags List Tags View Tag Details

Orders List Orders View Order Details *Pagination not supported yet

Webhooks List Webhooks View Webhook Events View event details - easily copy their payload



Planned Features

No particular order

Coupons List Coupons View Coupon Details

Customers List Customers View Customer Details

Subscriptions (with Trial support) List Subscriptions View Subscription Details

Gift Cards List Gift Cards View Gift Card Details



Setup

This extension allows you to connect multiple PayNow stores. You can manage your stores in the "Manage Stores" command. If none are configured, you'll be prompted to add one when you try to use any of the commands.