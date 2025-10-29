Unofficial Raycast extension for PayNow - a Merchant of Record specializing in digital goods.
Right now, the scope of the extension development's direction is towards:
- Commonly used features.
- Free PayNow features (I can't test paid features, as I'm on the free plan).
- Read-only features (no write actions yet).
- Only flat, non-cross-feature actions (e.g. View Order from a Product is not supported and not planned as initial scope).
No particular order
This extension allows you to connect multiple PayNow stores. You can manage your stores in the "Manage Stores" command. If none are configured, you'll be prompted to add one when you try to use any of the commands.
Note: the API key you use should have at least read access to the features you want to use. Currently, the extension does not handle permission errors gracefully and always assumes it has the right permissions when making requests.