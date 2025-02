Pushover for Raycast

Send notifications to your devices instantly using Pushover.

Features

Send notifications directly from Raycast

Pre-fills message with clipboard content

Quick and easy notification sending without opening a browser

Setup

Create a Pushover account at pushover.net if you don't have one Install the Pushover app on your devices Get your User Key from your Pushover dashboard Create a new Application Token at pushover.net/apps/build Add both your User Key and Application Token in the extension preferences

Usage

Trigger the extension in Raycast Enter your message (clipboard content is pre-filled) Press Enter to send the notification

The notification will be sent to all your registered Pushover devices.