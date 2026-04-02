Paper Agent

A Raycast extension for the Paper Agent workflow: run the pipeline, browse today’s and recent papers, search your library, manage favorites and a reading queue, and schedule daily runs on macOS.

[!IMPORTANT] Repository references Paper Agent core repo (main workflow): https://github.com/galleonli/paper-agent

https://github.com/galleonli/paper-agent Paper Agent Raycast extension repo (this project): https://github.com/galleonli/paper-agent-raycast Start with the Paper Agent core README first. This repo contains the Raycast extension only. Complete core setup and run it once before using extension commands.

Requirements

Raycast (macOS)

(macOS) Paper Agent core — cloned repo with valid config.yaml and paper_agent installed (default Python is <config_dir>/.venv/bin/python3 , or set Python Executable in Preferences)

— cloned repo with valid and installed (default Python is , or set in Preferences) Paper Directory — a folder where the core writes notes, daily/weekly digests, and library/ (JSON outputs)

Quick start

1. Install Paper Agent core

Follow the core README Quick start first, then return here. You need core installed and runnable (valid config.yaml , environment ready, and at least one successful run so library/ has data).

One-liner (Unix/macOS):

git clone https://github.com/galleonli/paper-agent.git && cd paper-agent && ./scripts/bootstrap.sh

Then run the pipeline once (e.g. ./.venv/bin/python -m paper_agent run --config config.yaml ). For detailed core install (cron, config options), see the core README Quick start.

2. Install this extension

From the Store: search for “Paper Agent” in Raycast and install.

search for “Paper Agent” in Raycast and install. Local development: clone this repo, run npm install and npm run dev to load the extension in Raycast.

3. Configure Preferences

Open Raycast → Extensions → Paper Agent → Preferences and set:

Preference Description Config File Path Full path to the core config.yaml (e.g. /path/to/paper-agent/config.yaml ). Paper Directory Your delivery.paper_dir : where notes, digests, and library/ live. Python Executable Optional. Leave empty to use <config_dir>/.venv/bin/python3 .

When you use Run Paper Pipeline or Install Daily Schedule, the extension builds runtime config (direction, delivery, summarize, sources, policy) from these preferences; values in config.yaml for those sections are overridden. Other sections (e.g. interests, export, prompts) are still read from config.yaml .

Commands

Command Description Run Paper Pipeline Start the full pipeline in background: fetch, filter, summarize, and write local notes/library plus daily/weekly digests. Runtime fields come from Preferences (direction, delivery, summarize, sources); shared sections still come from config.yaml . Today Papers Browse today’s papers from your local library. Detail view: title, authors, abstract, “Why this paper,” optional research summary. Actions: open paper/note, related papers, mark read, favorites, reading queue. Recent Papers Browse recently added papers (count-based). Same detail and actions as Today Papers. Limit is set in Preferences (Recent Papers Limit). Search Papers Search the local library by title, authors, abstract, categories, date. Same list actions as above. Favorite Papers Papers you’ve added to favorites from any list. Stored locally in the extension. Reading Queue Papers you’ve queued for reading. Stored locally; same open/read/favorite actions. Install Daily Schedule Install a macOS launchd job that runs Paper Agent daily at 04:00 and catches up once after boot/login if 04:00 was missed. Re-run after changing Preferences that affect the pipeline. Remove Daily Schedule Uninstall the daily launchd job. Logs and status history are kept. Check Run Status View whether the daily schedule is installed, today’s result, last successful day, and last run metadata. Actions: open config directory, log directory, state directory, and last run log (when available). Open Paper Directory Open the configured paper directory in Finder (notes, library/ , digests). Open Config Directory Open the folder that contains your config.yaml (core repo root) in Finder. Also available as an action in Run Paper Pipeline (Core not found) and Check Run Status when Config File Path is set.

Daily schedule: when does the LaunchAgent run?

The daily job is a macOS LaunchAgent. It is loaded only in two cases:

User login — When you log in to the Mac (e.g. after reboot or logout/login), launchd loads all jobs in ~/Library/LaunchAgents/ , including the Paper Agent daily job. If the plist has RunAtLoad = true , that triggers one run at load time (the "catch-up" run). Running Install Daily Schedule — The command runs launchctl bootstrap , which loads (or reloads) the job and triggers RunAtLoad once.

Opening Raycast or the extension does not load the LaunchAgent. So opening the plugin, running Check Run Status, or browsing papers does not cause a catch-up run.

04:00 run — Fires only if the Mac is awake at 04:00. If the Mac is off or asleep, that run is skipped; the next run is the next calendar 04:00 (or a catch-up run when the job is loaded).

— Fires only if the Mac is at 04:00. If the Mac is off or asleep, that run is skipped; the next run is the next calendar 04:00 (or a catch-up run when the job is loaded). Catch-up — Runs only when the job is loaded (login or Install Daily Schedule). It does not run when you wake the Mac from sleep.

Agent root on Desktop / iCloud / external drive: When the job runs, the agent root path (where run_paper_agent.sh lives) must be readable. Right after login, iCloud Drive (e.g. Desktop & Documents) or an external disk may not be mounted or ready yet, so the script can be temporarily unavailable. The wrapper waits up to 2 minutes (checking every 15 seconds) for the path to become readable before giving up and writing "agent-root-unavailable". So placing the repo on Desktop or an external drive is supported as long as the volume is available within that window (e.g. after login). If the path is still unavailable after 2 minutes (e.g. external drive not connected at 04:00), run manually or move the repo to a path that is always present (e.g. ~/paper-agent ).

Core not found

If the extension can’t detect the core (missing or invalid config path, missing Python/venv, or paper_agent not runnable), relevant commands show Core not found with:

A link to the core repo

Copy Bootstrap Command — copies a one-line install command; paste in a terminal to clone and bootstrap the core, then set Preferences again

— copies a one-line install command; paste in a terminal to clone and bootstrap the core, then set Preferences again Open Config Directory — shown only when Config File Path is set; opens the folder containing config.yaml in Finder

— shown only when is set; opens the folder containing in Finder Open GitHub — opens the core repo in the browser

Development

git clone <this-repo> && cd paper-agent-raycast npm install npm run dev # Load extension in Raycast for development npm run lint # Validate package.json and run ESLint + Prettier npm run build # Compile extension

Publish to the Raycast Store: npm run publish (see Raycast publish docs).

Troubleshooting

Core detection and preferences

Core not found / Run Paper Pipeline fails immediately — Verify Config File Path points to a real config.yaml , and Python Executable points to a valid interpreter (or leave empty to use <config_dir>/.venv/bin/python3 ).

— Verify points to a real , and points to a valid interpreter (or leave empty to use ). Quick verification command — In the core repo root, run python -m paper_agent run --help . If this fails, fix the core environment first.

— In the core repo root, run . If this fails, fix the core environment first. Paper Directory mismatch — Ensure Raycast Paper Directory matches the core runtime output location you expect; list/search commands read from that location.

Empty lists (Today / Recent / Search)

No data yet — Run the core pipeline at least once so library/ has JSON entries.

— Run the core pipeline at least once so has JSON entries. Recent is count-based — Recent Papers is controlled by Recent Papers Limit (not by a day window). Increase the limit in Preferences if needed.

— is controlled by (not by a day window). Increase the limit in Preferences if needed. Source checks — If data still looks empty, use core CLI checks: python -m paper_agent today --json --config config.yaml and python -m paper_agent list --json --limit 20 --config config.yaml .

Run and schedule behavior

Run Paper Pipeline shows only “Run started in background” — This is expected: manual runs are detached. Use Check Run Status and open run logs from there to inspect final success/failure.

— This is expected: manual runs are detached. Use and open run logs from there to inspect final success/failure. Last run failed / pipeline exit nonzero? — In Check Run Status , use Open Last Run Log to see the error. A common cause is arXiv 429 (rate limit): wait 15–30 minutes and run again; the pipeline also retries automatically. For other errors, see the core Troubleshooting.

— In , use to see the error. A common cause is (rate limit): wait 15–30 minutes and run again; the pipeline also retries automatically. For other errors, see the core Troubleshooting. Daily schedule not running / today's 04:00 didn't run — The 04:00 run only fires if the Mac is awake at 04:00. If the Mac was off or asleep, no run occurs. Catch-up runs only when the LaunchAgent is loaded : at user login (after reboot or logout/login) or when you run Install Daily Schedule . Opening Raycast or the extension does not load the agent, so it does not trigger a catch-up. If "Today's result" is still "Not run yet", run Run Paper Pipeline manually for today, or log out and back in / re-run Install Daily Schedule to trigger a catch-up. After changing Preferences that affect the pipeline, re-run Install Daily Schedule and use Check Run Status to confirm install state and latest run metadata. To verify whether launchd ever started the job today, check ~/Library/Logs/PaperAgent/launchd.stdout.log and launchd.stderr.log for today's date.

— The 04:00 run only fires if the Mac is at 04:00. If the Mac was off or asleep, no run occurs. Catch-up runs only when the LaunchAgent is : at (after reboot or logout/login) or when you run . Opening Raycast or the extension does load the agent, so it does not trigger a catch-up. If "Today's result" is still "Not run yet", run manually for today, or log out and back in / re-run to trigger a catch-up. After changing Preferences that affect the pipeline, re-run and use to confirm install state and latest run metadata. To verify whether launchd ever started the job today, check and for today's date. Launchd scope — Daily schedule commands are macOS launchd automation only.

Scholar Inbox via Raycast

Enabled but no Scholar items — Confirm Scholar Preferences are filled ( provider , imap host , imap user , password or password env var name), then run again.

— Confirm Scholar Preferences are filled ( , , , password or password env var name), then run again. Credentials confusion — If you set Scholar IMAP password in Preferences, Raycast injects it for runs. If left empty, ensure the configured env var exists in the execution environment.

For core-side troubleshooting (config schema, diagnostics, CLI/cron, Scholar provider behavior, output artifacts), see the Paper Agent core Troubleshooting.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.