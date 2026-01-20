StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Extension Icon

Mac Mouse Fix

Control Mac Mouse Fix from Raycast
Marc Julian
Overview

Mac Mouse Fix

Control Mac Mouse Fix settings directly from Raycast.

Available Commands

Toggle commands for quickly switching settings on or off:

  • Toggle Button Modifications
  • Toggle Scroll Modifications
  • Toggle Menu Bar Item
  • Toggle Precise Scrolling
  • Toggle Reverse Scroll Direction
  • Toggle Trackpad Simulation

Selection commands for choosing specific settings:

  • Set Scroll Smoothness (off, regular, high)
  • Set Scroll Speed (system, low, medium, high)

Requirements

You need to have Mac Mouse Fix installed and run it at least once before using this extension.

Configuration

By default, the extension uses the standard config file location at ~/Library/Application Support/com.nuebling.mac-mouse-fix/config.plist.

If your config file is in a different location, you can set a custom path in the extension preferences.

Development

See DOCUMENTATION.md for technical details about the extension architecture, command structure, and how configuration changes are propagated to the Mac Mouse Fix helper process.

