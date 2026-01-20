Mac Mouse Fix

Control Mac Mouse Fix settings directly from Raycast.

Available Commands

Toggle commands for quickly switching settings on or off:

Toggle Button Modifications

Toggle Scroll Modifications

Toggle Menu Bar Item

Toggle Precise Scrolling

Toggle Reverse Scroll Direction

Toggle Trackpad Simulation

Selection commands for choosing specific settings:

Set Scroll Smoothness (off, regular, high)

Set Scroll Speed (system, low, medium, high)

Requirements

You need to have Mac Mouse Fix installed and run it at least once before using this extension.

Configuration

By default, the extension uses the standard config file location at ~/Library/Application Support/com.nuebling.mac-mouse-fix/config.plist .

If your config file is in a different location, you can set a custom path in the extension preferences.

Development