Control Mac Mouse Fix settings directly from Raycast.
Toggle commands for quickly switching settings on or off:
Selection commands for choosing specific settings:
You need to have Mac Mouse Fix installed and run it at least once before using this extension.
By default, the extension uses the standard config file location at
~/Library/Application Support/com.nuebling.mac-mouse-fix/config.plist.
If your config file is in a different location, you can set a custom path in the extension preferences.
See
DOCUMENTATION.md for technical details about the extension architecture, command structure, and how configuration changes are propagated to the Mac Mouse Fix helper process.