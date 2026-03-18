Browse, preview, and copy AI specialist prompts from the agency-agents repository in Raycast.
AI Agency downloads agent files from GitHub on first launch and stores them in the Raycast support cache. You do not need a local clone of the
agency-agents repository.
Browse all available agent divisions and prompts.
Agent shortcuts:
Enter: View Agent
Cmd + Enter: Copy Agent
Cmd + Shift + U: Update Agents
Manually update the local cache with the latest agent files from GitHub.
This extension uses the public repository: