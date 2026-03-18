AI Agency

Browse, preview, and copy AI specialist prompts from the agency-agents repository in Raycast.

Features

Browse agents by division

Preview agents before opening the full prompt

Copy agent prompts with keyboard shortcuts

Download and update agents from GitHub

Getting Started

AI Agency downloads agent files from GitHub on first launch and stores them in the Raycast support cache. You do not need a local clone of the agency-agents repository.

Commands

Main command

Browse all available agent divisions and prompts.

Agent shortcuts:

Enter : View Agent

: View Agent Cmd + Enter : Copy Agent

: Copy Agent Cmd + Shift + U : Update Agents

Refresh AI Agency Agents

Manually update the local cache with the latest agent files from GitHub.

Data Source

This extension uses the public repository: