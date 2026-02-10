Niuma (/ˈnjuː ˈmɑː/) Logs

Every log line tells the story of a cyber workhorse.

Where does all the time go? — Lu Xun

Here's Where Your Time Went

If you want to know where your time goes If you want to record your daily work in the smoothest way possible If you want a Gantt chart like the one below to review your work If you don't want to rack your brain during OKR review season, wondering what you've been busy with If you happen to use a Mac If you happen to use Raycast or are interested in learning about it

🎉 Congratulations, you've found a treasure :)

Highlights

⚡️ Zero friction for recording daily tasks — don't let logging become another task

🎥 Visualize where your time goes through Gantt chart perspective

🔐 Data permissions are configurable — rest assured

Usage

1. Log in to CNB

If you already have an existing organization, you may skip this step.

For the repository owner, select the organization you just created. For the repository name, we recommend my-logs . This repository will store your task records and act as a pipeline for generating your periodic work reports. As for repository visibility, you may choose "Private." If your work can be made public, "Public" is also acceptable.

Choose a clear and descriptive token name that reflects its intended use, such as niuma-logs . For the organization, select the one you just created. For permissions, check the following:

repo-issue (read/write)

repo-notes (read/write)

mission-delete (read/write)

mission-manage (read/write)

group-resource:rw (read/write)

After submission, be sure to save the access token securely.

5. Configure the Relevant Information in Raycast

Open the Raycast command panel (default shortcut: Opt + Space ). Type Complete Task and press Enter.

You will be prompted to enter two fields:

Repo : Enter the repository you just created in the format organization/repository . Token : Enter your access token.

6. 🎉 Setup Complete

You are now ready to start using the extension.

Tips